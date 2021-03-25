Cars and Coffee event is Saturday

March 25, 2021 John Peters II News 0
By Dean Palmer Special to the News

Classic cars, car owners and those who appreciate classic and vintage vehicles are invited to visit Pilot Mountain Saturday morning as All Sauced Up Barbecue Restaurant hosts its second Cars and Coffee event.

The business is joining with the (336) Car Group to host the day, with group members expected to be on hand providing an assortment of their own vehicles. Cars will be gathering from 8 a.m. through noon.

Steve Mabe operates the restaurant with his wife, owner Janet Mabe, and is looking forward to having car owners and admirers come out, with or without their own cars or trucks. With plenty of space nearby, he noted, all cars will have room to park while allowing social distancing to be maintained. The restaurant is located at 425 E Highway 52 Bypass and breakfast will be available.

This will be the second event held at the location with immediate plans calling for future gatherings on the second and fourth Saturday of each month.

“You can tell that people are missing this,” Steve Mabe said. “They want to get outdoors and this gives them a chance to do that. It’s outdoors with plenty of open space.”

“We’re getting a lot of interest,” he continued, “and we might be seeing some nice cars coming in from out of town. People will be able to meet the members of the (336) Car Group and show off their own rides.”