Pilot hopes to chart next 20 years

March 24, 2021 John Peters II News 0
By Dean Palmer Special to the News

The Town of Pilot Mountain is seeking community input as it launches a year-long planning process with the goal of plotting a course for the town’s future over the next 10-20 years.

The project, dubbed Progress Pilot Mountain, will utilize a partnership with Mosaic Civic Studio of Boone to create a plan designed to update and replace Pilot Mountain’s 2005 Land Use Plan.

A project press release described the plan’s objectives as working to address current problems, determining how to meet future demands and establishing priorities to achieve the community’s shared vision of Pilot Mountain.

“We’re hoping to get a diverse array of perspectives including folks from the youth, faith and Hispanic communities as well as business owners, local workforce and ETJ (Extraterritorial Jurisdiction) residents,” Pilot Mountain Mayor Evan Cockerham said.

Cockerham noted that one of his early steps has been to assemble a team for the steering committee that involves key people from the town, local business owners, economic development personnel and a representative from the board of education.

An effort to encourage community input is underway. Community residents will be able to provide input through April 3 by visiting the project website at https://mosaiccivic.mysocialpinpoint.com/progresspilotmtn/home or by visiting the Charles H. Stone Memorial Library during normal hours and filling out provided survey materials. The website can also be accessed from the Progress Pilot Mountain Facebook Page.

A second opportunity is planned for later in the spring, with details to be made available on the project Facebook page as well as on Instagram (@visitpilotmountain) and on Twitter (@townofpilotmtn.)

While information provided by the town and Mosaic Civic Studio acknowledges that Pilot Mountain’s population growth has been slow over the past decade, several factors are noted that could prompt more growth. These include planned highway construction, a shifting economic landscape toward remote work and the town’s abundant outdoor recreation assets.

“These factors create a need for a comprehensive plan that addresses the changing physical and economic landscape, prepares the town for new demands and catalyzes the community to take steps toward achieving its desired future,” the release states. “Progress Pilot Mountain will seek to achieve that by providing a unified strategic vision for the town and a framework of policy recommendations that will guide Pilot Mountain towards desirable and appropriate growth that aligns with the community’s goals.”

The project will also help Pilot Mountain comply with new legislation that requires municipalities with zoning to have an up-to-date comprehensive plan.

“Pilot Mountain has taken positive steps in the last few years with the goal of economic growth with sustainable budgets and healthy infrastructure,” Cockerham said. “Proper planning will ensure that our town continues to make progress. I’m excited to involve the community through this collaboration with Mosaic Civic Studio.”