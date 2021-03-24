Teachers renew board certification

DOBSON — William Hart, social studies teacher at East Surry High School, and Billy Pell, fifth grade teacher at Westfield Elementary, are among the thousands of teachers across the United States to renew their certification as a National Board Certified Teacher (NBCT).

“Surry County Schools is proud of William Hart, Billy Pell, and all of our 78 NBCTs,” the school system said in announcing their recertification. “National Board certification requires a great deal of reflection on teaching practice, and National Board certification makes a positive difference in the classroom.”

“The pandemic truly tested the mettle of anybody working in a school setting — including teachers and their students. Those teachers who renewed their board certification this year voluntarily chose to challenge themselves, reflect on their practice and confirm that they are teaching to the highest standards,” said Peggy Brookins, resident and CEO of the NBCT national board. “There should be high standards for all professionals — and these professional educators have proven that they teach to those high standards during a year that was uniquely difficult.“