Key step taken for hotel project

What some Mount Airy officials consider a “transformative” moment for the community has occurred through action aimed at bringing an upscale hotel to the Spencer’s Mill Redevelopment area downtown.
“This is a historic big step, I think, for the city of Mount Airy,” Mayor Pro Tem Ron Niland said Thursday night after the unanimous approval of an option agreement with a private entity seeking to buy municipal-owned property there.
In another development disclosed during Thursday’s meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, Surry County officials have agreed to supply $1.5 million toward related infrastructure needs on the site — roughly half of a total estimated at around $3 million.
It was disclosed in late 2020 that a limited-liability company, Sunhouse Hospitality —based in Cary and headed by Shri Kamma and Srikanth Kamma — was proposing to build a hotel at the former textile-manufacturing complex containing 70 to 80 rooms.
That project — utilizing what’s known as the Sparger Building on the site, a large baby-blue structure fronting Willow Street — has a potential estimated tax value of $9 million.
Sunhouse already owns and manages Hampton Inn by Hilton on Rockford Street, and the proposed downtown hotel — to be known as the Historic Spencer’s Mill Inn — possibly could operate under the Marriott or Wyndham labels, according to previous discussions.
In addition to the lodging establishment, Sunhouse is seeking to develop a market center containing “mini-convention” space, meeting rooms and other amenities for both hotel guests and the general public in a former dye house. It is part of what is known as the Cube Building located behind the Sparger structure.
That facet of the project, using 10,000 square feet of Cube space, has an estimated tax value of about $1 million.
The property-purchase option pact between the city and Sunhouse also includes what is termed the Lower Plaza, located next door to the Sparger Building.
Under the agreement approved Thursday night, Sunhouse has an exclusive option to buy the former Spencer’s property at a price of $350,000.
Officials elated
While bringing a boutique hotel to downtown Mount Airy is a noteworthy act in itself, Commissioner Steve Yokeley believes it will be a catalyst for other growth locally.
“I think we’re on the road to many positive improvements — this is just a start,” Yokeley declared.
The sky is the limit in that regard, based on comments by Yokeley. “I think Mount Airy is going to be a boom town — and I look forward to seeing it,” he said.
Other council members offered similar remarks about the planned hotel development.
“This will be transformative for our county and the city,” said Niland, who called the deal a “potential game-changer” for Mount Airy.
“I think it’s going to be a great, great project for the city of Mount Airy and the whole county,” Commissioner Marie Wood agreed.
The references to the impact on Surry County overall surfaced in conjunction with the revelation Thursday night that the Surry County Board of Commissioners has agreed to split the cost of infrastructure improvements deemed needed in the Spencer’s area.
Out of the total price tag of $2.9 million in infrastructure needs identified in connection with the hotel/market center development, around $1.63 million would provide parking areas at the project site.
Other improvements include grading, water, sewer and storm-drainage work along with decorative lighting, landscaping, a retaining wall and other enhancements in the area of Willow and Franklin streets including a pocket park on Willow.
County officials decided to participate financially after city commissioners Yokeley and Wood met recently with their Surry counterparts and outlined the plans.
Yokeley said they agreed to supply $250,000 annually over a six-year period for the $1.5 million. If grant or similar funding is received for the project, the county’s share will be reduced accordingly, he explained.
“Seeing how enthused they were over the project, it did my heart good,” Wood said of the session with county leaders.
Niland emphasized that both local governments would benefit from the property taxes generated by the hotel/market center.
Safeguards set
The jubilant atmosphere prevalent Thursday night seemed to be somewhat overshadowed by past failures surrounding the Spencer’s redevelopment since the municipality bought the property in 2014.
Niland, who did not join the city council until being elected as a commissioner in 2019, referred to the long process that has been involved during the meeting.
This includes previous plans for another hotel on the site along with a Barter Theatre expansion which unraveled in 2018 over feared funding risks for the town.
More optimism surrounds the project now at hand, which largely came about through the efforts of the revitalization group Mount Airy Downtown Inc.
City Attorney Hugh Campbell, who briefed the council members on the option agreement before they passed it unanimously, said it contains safeguards to protect both the municipality and developer.
He said this is particularly the case for the city government, “to make sure that the expectations of this board are met.”
Campbell mentioned that the option route was taken, instead of an outright purchase, to allow “site control” to the developer to send in engineers, architects and tax credit professionals are part of its efforts toward the hotel/market center.
Under the agreement’s language, Sunhouse Hospitality will pay the city an initial $10,000 option fee for a term extending to Aug. 31 of this year. This may be extended to Dec. 31 and again to Feb. 28, 2022, accompanied by two more $10,000 fee payments by the developer.
Sunhouse generally may exercise its exclusive right to buy the property at any time during the option term(s), the pact further states.
It would receive a credit for the transaction for the option fee proceeds, but if the developer defaults on the agreement the municipality may retain those funds as damages.
Campbell said the commissioners will be updated on development steps along the way, including the infrastructure elements.
Commissioner Tom Koch, who is retired from the insurance industry, said he wants to make sure no coverage issues occur with the project during the option period.
