Local high school student saves a life

March 20, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0
Delia Chavez, with a certificate and award commemorating her quick thinking and action that save the life of her nephew, Noah Cortes. (submitted photo)

A person can play many different roles in life. At Surry Central High School, senior Delia Chavez is known as an outstanding artist, a dedicated student, the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) commander, and leader of the JROTC Color Guard.

Outside of school, Delia is a loving daughter, loyal sister, protective aunt, supportive girlfriend, and trustworthy babysitter. However, people who know her may not realize that she has also been recognized as a lifesaver.

On the night of Oct 9, 2020, Delia Chavez saved her nephew’s life. Delia was babysitting her 18-month old nephew, Noah Cortes, when he woke up from a nap choking. It was obvious to Delia that Noah was struggling to breathe. Right away Delia called 911 and explained the situation to the dispatcher.

During the time that Delia was talking with the dispatcher, Noah quit breathing. The dispatcher told Delia to begin CPR. Recalling the training she had been given as a freshman in high school, Delia began to administer CPR to her nephew. In doing so, Delia forced Noah to vomit. When Noah began to cry, Delia knew her efforts were successful. Shortly after Noah began to breathe an emergency medical team and an ambulance arrived at Delia’s home. The medical team praised Delia’s efforts and told her that her quick actions saved her nephew’s life. As a precaution, the medical team took Noah to the hospital.

Recently, Dale Harold and Justin Jarrell of Surry County Emergency Services, presented Delia with the Surry County Citizen Life Saver certificate. Recently, the Air Force recognized her heroism as well, presenting her with the Air Force JROTC Silver Valor Award for a selfless act of heroism.

According to one of Delia’s JROTC instructors, Master Sergeant Greg McCormick, “the Silver Valor Award is the second-highest ribbon that an AF JROTC cadet can earn; and one that is rarely awarded. It has been an honor to see Delia grow into a great leader and hero.”

“Delia is an incredibly talented art student and winner of several school-level art competition awards, but I did not know she saved someone’s life,” said Stephanie Miller, Delia’s art teacher. “Our entire school is proud of her.”