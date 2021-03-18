County drug abuse survey online

March 18, 2021 John Peters II News 0

DOBSON — In its ongoing effort to build a strategy against drug abuse in the county, the Surry County Substance Abuse Recovery Department has put a survey online.

Thus far, more than 600 submissions have been received, with a goal of 1,000 responses needed by March 30.

The survey results will help the department evaluate medication storage patterns, local perspectives regarding substance use, knowledge of service availability and community needs. The survey also helps Surry County staff learn more about honest and objective needs in the community and to become aware of possible needs that staff never saw or knew existed. Data will also assist the Substance Abuse Recovery Department in building a full continuum of care that eliminates impediments for residents seeking treatment and recovery services.

“The survey has been performing exceptionally well, thanks in large part to it being posted on the Surry County Cares Facebook page,” said Mark Willis, Substance Abuse Recovery Department director. “We also have paper surveys available upon request from our office by calling 336-401-8218. Much of the work our department has done is based off what we think we know. The survey results will provide factual data from the community to help us direct resources to areas that we know need attention. I encourage the public to fill out the survey.”

The questionnaire is available in English and Spanish to receive as many responses as possible from citizens who speak different languages.

Citizens can access the survey via the Surry County Cares website at www.surrycountycares.com by clicking on the green Complete Survey Button. Also be sure to “Like” the Surry County Cares Facebook page, where individuals can also access the survey, and read substance use-related news updates.