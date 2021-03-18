Ashby tapped as ‘Main Street Champion’

Ted Ashby, who has received state recognition for his leadership in efforts to improve Mount Airy’s central business district, is pictured in his office at Surrey Bank and Trust.

Ted Ashby has become a champion — not by defeating the latest up-and-coming middleweight but taking on economic-development challenges facing downtown Mount Airy through what’s described as “even-keeled determination.”

Ashby was named a North Carolina Main Street Champion last week during a virtual recognition program spearheaded by the state Department of Commerce.

The president of Surrey Bank and Trust, along with other advocates across North Carolina, were announced as champions as part of the state Main Street Program operated through the department.

Main Street Champions are defined as individuals who are committed to downtown revitalization and strong communities through public-private partnerships and other initiatives — which observers say is the case with Ted Ashby.

“His even-keeled determination has pushed Mount Airy forward,” says comments recorded for a video presentation in conjunction with the state virtual awards program.

“Ted has volunteered countless hours with the goal of revitalizing downtown and building a better community for the future.”

Ashby initiated a move in 2012 to have Mount Airy rejoin the North Carolina Main Street Program, which the city had severed ties with years before after first joining it in the 1980s.

In urging that re-entry before the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, the local banker said it would lead to better branding of the central business district and the establishing of a long-range vision for the area.

Ashby further pointed out that becoming part of the Main Street Program again would allow Mount Airy to tap into the marketing and other expertise of the Department of Commerce.

After the commissioners approved that plan, Ashby became the founding president of a downtown governing board and remained in that position for the years to come.

Under his leadership, 34 businesses have been created, 14 underwent expansions, 16 public-improvement projects were completed, 28 building-rehabilitation projects occurred, 88 new housing units emerged and 67 facades were re-done, according to information accompanying the state honor.

All this represents private investments totaling about $26.8 million.

“The downtown has undergone a renaissance and has a renewed energy that has helped to revive the local economy,” says the video commentary accompanying the award. It lauds Ashby as someone who epitomizes what the Main Street Champion program is all about.

Lizzie Morrison has witnessed Ted Ashby’s contributions firsthand through her role as Main Street coordinator with the group Mount Airy Downtown Inc.

“There is no one more deserving of this honor than Ted Ashby,” Morrison commented. “He is a visionary and a dedicated community servant who volunteers countless hours not for recognition or accolades, but for the betterment of Mount Airy.”

The coordinator considers it “a privilege and an honor” to have had Ashby as a mentor and role model since she took that position in 2013.

“Every town would be lucky to have a leader like Ted Ashby,” Morrison continued.

“The work that Ted has done through Mount Airy Downtown Inc., the Mount Airy Rotary Club, Mount Airy Restoration Foundation and leading small businesses to success at Surrey Bank has positioned Mount Airy for a bright economic future.”

