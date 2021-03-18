Deborah Voigt Memorial Blood Drive coming up

Who knew garbage collection could be so complicated?

The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners spent about 90 minutes on that topic during a meeting Thursday — focusing on the large volume of yard waste generated at city residences and a related proposal to buy new brush carts costing $270,000.

Board members voted 3-2 not to acquire the carts in climaxing that discussion, which also examined broader issues surrounding Mount Airy’s overall yard-waste policy and the belief by some officials that certain citizens are taking undue advantage of its provisions.

The cart proposal emerged in conjunction with city officials’ decision earlier this year to add two new garbage trucks at a cost put at $760,000 to accommodate a shift to an automated garbage collection system. This will allow trash carts to be side-loaded onto trucks using controls inside the cab, rather than exposing personnel to oncoming vehicles and other hazards of emptying cars outside into the rear of trucks.

Along with the safety considerations are financial ones, including the potential elimination of four garbage-collector jobs that will help offset the costs of the switch.

Officials had expected the new trucks to arrive in nine months, but this actually will occur in late April to mid-May, city Public Works Director Mitch Williams told the commissioners during an update Thursday afternoon.

This set the stage for their discussion on the proposed cart acquisition as a key piece of the automated system — or not.

Need for carts disputed

Based on a presentation by Williams, not having the brush carts would make it harder for sanitation workers to place yard waste into the new side-loading vehicles because the entry point is higher than the rear-loading trucks now used.

Meanwhile, the public works director cited benefits to citizens including not having to bag grass clippings or leaves but placing items directly into the new carts issued to homes. This also will keep waste remnants from being left on the street, with citizens additionally being able to use the carts as yard equipment.

Until last year, the idea of keeping brush separated from regular garbage and recyclables was a key consideration due to a practice whereby Mount Airy’s brush collections — amounting to about 1,000 tons per year — were taken to Ararat Rock Products.

It turned the material into mulch, but Ararat Rock Products got out of the mulch business in May 2020, according to Williams.

Based on Thursday’s discussion, yard waste can now be placed into regular garbage containers.

Under city rules, brush that is collected must be less than five feet in length and 3 inches in diameter, which officials acknowledged would require residents to cut up longer items to fit into the new carts with the automated system.

Sanitation crews, based on the discussion, will still pick up larger brush as part of a regular Monday yard-waste collection schedule using a grapple, or knuckle boom, truck, a type of flexible crane.

The emergence of such elements prompted Mayor Pro Tem Ron Niland to question the need for the new brush carts for smaller items weighed against the $270,000 expense that would be involved.

“I see a $270,000 expenditure and I see zero-value to me,” said Niland, who was viewing the situation from his own perspective as a homeowner while also believing only small numbers of other citizens would need the extra cart. “I just don’t see many people using this service.”

The board’s Marie Wood also said her household would have no need for a brush cart.

And Commissioner Steve Yokeley pointed out that he could understand putting brush into separate carts if that trash and regular garbage ended up in different places. But it is now all going to the county landfill outside town.

Niland believes more-pressing needs exist that the $270,000 could be better used for, mentioning repairs to municipal-owned buildings and buying police vehicles as examples.

However, other officials had a different view about the proposed expense.

“The value of these carts is the safety of the workers,” City Manager Barbara Jones said.

“Either we become more efficient and reduce the risk to our employees or we don’t,” said Commissioner Tom Koch, who was the most-vocal supporter of the extra equipment.

“I think we need to order the brush carts,” he said.

The original plan was to buy 4,500 carts at a cost of $60 apiece, but Koch eventually made a motion Thursday to order only 1,000 — a $60,000 expense.

Only Commissioner Jon Cawley sided with Koch, with Niland, Wood and Yokeley voting against the motion.

The board discussed the possibility of providing a way for homeowners who want the carts to buy them. Yet it also was indicated that the municipality already has about 150 regular garbage containers on hand which could be used for brush if needed.

The public works director said not having the brush carts will still allow the automated trucks to be used, but require more manual, hands-on efforts by workers and undermine the safety benefits of eliminating back strains and hernias.

Plus, this might mean two of the four positions targeted for elimination are retained.

“We will make it work whatever the board chooses,” Williams pledged.

While voting against buying the carts, board members expressed a willingness to see how the new automated system goes in its first few weeks and keep an open mind about any changes.

“It may be in the end we do need the carts,” Niland said.

“The city is being used”

As part of the brush discussion, Mount Airy officials also took aim at a service in which larger yard-waste items are hauled away from residences by municipal crews.

Although the Mount Airy Code of Ordinances says the city will not dispose of any trees or brush cut by anyone other than a homeowner, there are occasions when it appears commercial enterprises with heavy equipment have done the deed.

“It’s really hard to prove when you get out there who cut the brush,” the public works director acknowledged while illustrating his presentation with PowerPoint photos showing huge piles of cut trees and shrubbery left along local streets. In some cases, those piles appeared to dwarf houses on the property.

“People push stuff like that to the curb hoping the city will get it, and most of the time we do,” Williams said of such accumulations. “We’ll get there — they might have to sit there a while.”

The public works director explained that the grapple truck will make an initial visit to a location and eventually will return for items not picked up then.

“I think the city is being used,” Koch reacted, amid an implication that homeowners are seeking to avoid the expense of having a private contractor haul away material knowing the city will do so.

“On the really big stuff, people need to pay to have that hauled off,” he said.

Williams mentioned that homeowners who want quick action on large brush can pay $145 to achieve this, but “we don’t collect a lot of $145 fees.”

At the end of the discussion, Niland appointed a study committee of Koch and Wood to work with city staffers in examining all the issues relating to brush collection toward possible changes.