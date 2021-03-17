Barter failure proves lucky for city

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Commissioner Jon Cawley examines figures surrounding the proposed Barter Theatre expansion in Mount Airy during a public hearing held at the height of that effort in February 2018. The curtain closed on those plans later that year.

There’s no crystal ball to foretell the future, but if one existed Mount Airy’s proposed deal in 2018 to bring a Barter Theatre expansion to town likely would have provided a horrific scene even by Shakespearean standards.

Around this time three years ago, most of the city’s governing officials were willing to spend $13.5 million in municipal funds to build a theater on the former Spencer’s industrial property downtown — the Barter’s first outside its Abingdon, Virginia, home base.

Local leaders planned to offset that investment with the help of historic tax credits available for refurbishing former textile mills and ticket sales from Barter productions staged here, with some seeing this as a shaky financial arrangement at best.

Such concerns led to the project eventually being scrapped in late 2018, which had called for construction on the 500-seat facility to begin in the summer of that year.

The theater’s opening was eyed for 2020 — which just so happened to be when the curtain also rose on the coronavirus pandemic.

Restrictions on indoor public gatherings have prompted the temporary closing of the Barter Theatre in Abingdon — where its officials recently announced that their spring play season instead will be presented at the Moonlite Drive-In located in that Southwest Virginia community.

This will allow the audience to watch safely from vehicles when the season kicks off next month with a William Shakespeare play, ‘The Tempest.”

Cawley thankful

It is anyone’s guess what kind of situation the Barter expansion would be operating under now in Mount Airy — which doesn’t even have a drive-in theater due to the closing of its last, the Bright Leaf, in 2010.

Even under the best-case scenario, the facility’s financial success — and the accompanying effects on the city’s budget — were considered a gamble by critics.

That’s even without the presence of the pandemic, which Jon Cawley of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners agrees no one could have predicted. It certainly would have derailed plans for 250 Barter performances per year locally.

Cawley is just glad that circumstances served to prevent Mount Airy from ever having to deal with such a crisis.

A city commissioner since 2008, Cawley often has found himself on the losing end of 3-2 board decisions surrounding the redevelopment of the former Spencer’s complex bought by the municipality in 2014.

That included Mount Airy’s approval of an operating agreement in February 2018, which Cawley and the late Commissioner Jim Armbrister voted against.

But the next month, the state’s Local Government Commission (LGC) rejected the plan as too risky and expensive. The LGC, which is under the supervision of the state Treasury Department, must approve all borrowing and financing by local governments.

That is a development Cawley is relieved about to this day.

“What I’m so thankful for is that even though we as a board (favored the agreement), the LGC stepped in and stopped it,” Cawley said last Friday.

“I’m really thankful that they had the foresight to protect us from a bad deal,” he added. “I figure they saved us $5 million.”

Cawley agrees that hindsight is 20/20.

“The truth is, nobody knows how it would have worked out,” he said of the Barter plans locally.

Yet the particulars of the deal were fundamentally problematic, Cawley believes.

“The Barter didn’t have any skin in the game,” he recalled concerning its reluctance to assist with construction or other costs, saying this was his main problem with the pact all along. “The city was risking a great deal.”

Cawley also reminded that the Barter was not willing to give Mount Airy any guarantee about ticket sales.

Faced with having to pay theater lease costs averaging $560,000 per year, the deal unraveled in October 2018 after a disclosure that the city government could not rely on facility fees from ticket sales to help meet its lease obligations.

This surrounded the fact that those fees would be tied to only 65% of sales under Barter policy — excluding group and subscription sales, student and complimentary tickets — thus limiting the monetary proceeds.

Cawley referred to the fact that the Barter’s present struggles are impacting someone other than those in the Mount Airy community, even paraphrasing an old saying to help make his point:

“There but for the grace of God go we.”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

