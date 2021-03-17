Area man charged with animal cruelty

March 16, 2021 John Peters II News 0

Gilpin

A State Road man was jailed on animal cruelty charges recently, though law enforcement is not saying specifically what led to the charges.

Tony Martin Gilpin, 37, of 646 Country Club Drive, State Road, was arrested March 11 and charged with two felony counts of cruelty to animals, according to a statement issued by Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt. Gilpin was placed in the Surry County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond, with a scheduled court day of April 7.

These charges stem from an ongoing investigation and a search warrant executed at Gilpin’s residence, the sheriff said.

“There is no excuse for animal cruelty. When we recognize abuse, we must become the animals voice,” the sheriff said.