East Surry JROTC earns high ranking

March 16, 2021 John Peters II News 0
By Dean Palmer Special to the News

Cardinal Battalion Commander Cadet LTC Wyatt Hart said the battalion’s recent JROTC Program Accreditation allowed the East Surry program to continue a 37-year tradition of being designated as an Honor Unit with Distinction.

After missing its scheduled JROTC Program Accreditations (JPA) inspection in March of last year, the East Surry High School JROTC was finally able to complete the task earlier this month.

Each JROTC program receives the day-long inspection by the Army every three years. East Surry’s, originally scheduled for March of 2020, had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cardinal Battalion was able to complete the rescheduled inspection on March 3, almost exactly one year later.

Events included Color Guard, Drill & Ceremony, cadet staff briefings on their battalion’s service learning, and continuous improvement projects. Cadets were able to be inspected in each event by way of virtual observation.

According to East Surry JROTC Instructor Colonel (R) Robert Sentell, individual cadets were interviewed and their cadet portfolios were reviewed and scrutinized. Sentell described the JROTC Program Accreditations as extremely important to the battalion as they determine the program’s standing. Program standings can range from Honor Unit with Distinction to being placed on probation or potentially being eliminated as a JROTC program.

“Completing the inspection virtually introduced a whole new dynamic to an already challenging event,” Sentell explained. “Our cadets had to Google meet with the inspector (who was) at Fort Bragg. I think it made for a more intense environment for the cadets who were briefing and being interviewed.”

Although they had been divided into A-day, B-day and “fully remote” cadet groups, Sentell said the battalion still managed to find ways to prepare and practice virtually as a unit. That practice paid off when the Cardinal Battalion scored 98 out of a possible 100 points, maintaining their designation as an Honor Unit with Distinction.

Cardinal Battalion Commander Wyatt Hart explained the significance of the accomplishment, especially for the program’s seniors.

“This was a great achievement for our cadets,” Cadet LTC Hart said, “because it maintained our 37-year-long designation as an Honor Unit with Distinction.”

For First Sergeant (R) Ronald Montgomery, the day was one of many JPA inspections in which he has been involved during his tenure at East Surry.

“I’m especially proud of these cadets,” Montgomery noted. “Their success is a testament to all students during COVID that have had to demonstrate perseverance and flexibility to continue moving forward despite the challenges the pandemic has put in their path.”