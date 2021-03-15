Susan Cromer named North Surry Teacher of Year

Susan Cromer, exceptional children’s teacher of Life Skills, was surprised to receive North Surry High School’s Teacher of the Year. (Submitted photo)

North Surry High School has chosen Susan Cromer as Teacher of the Year. She is an exceptional children’s teacher and teaches the Life Skills students. She was voted on by her peers and presented with a bouquet of flowers by principal, Dr. Paige Badgett, along with Assistant Principals Michael Bodnar and Heath Foster.

Cromer began teaching in 1990 at White Plains Christian School. When her son was born she took a five-year break but returned to the classroom in 1998. She arrived at North Surry in 2013. Altogether, she has 25 years experience in education.

“I have always wanted to make a difference in people’s lives and help students reach their individual goals in life and have fun learning,” she said of why she loves the teaching profession. “I have had some great teachers that have helped me when I struggled as a student and I wanted to do the same. Teaching is not something everyone can do, especially EC. I am so thankful that God has given me the patience and love to do my job. I love what I do because my students inspire me every day to be a better teacher and person.”

Teaching during a pandemic has challenged all teachers to be flexible and creative. Susan commented, “Last year was the best year I have had in a while, even with COVID. My students showed me that together we can make it work. My students have adjusted to some big changes during remote learning and have overcome so much. That is what teaching is all about building those relationships, watching your students succeed and remembering the impact that you are making in their lives.”

“I am not quite sure how I feel,” she said of being chosen Teacher of the Year. “I know there are better qualified teachers that could have received this honor and yet I was chosen. I am so excited and nervous at the same time. I just hope I can do the job that is before me and represent North Surry in a way that brings them honor. I am truly honored and blessed to work with a great bunch of people.”

Susan is married to Jay Cromer and they have two children, James and Quitney. She has two grandchildren, Charlotte, 3, and Caroline, who is 1 month.