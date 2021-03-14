Horne Creek apple tree sale is Saturday

March 14, 2021 John Peters II News 0

Farm dog Gideon takes a rest among the apple tree rooting stock. (Submitted photo)

The North Carolina Living Historical Farm Committee Inc. will hold its annual Spring Heirloom Apple Tree Sale on Saturday, March 20 at the Horne Creek Farm Visitor Center. The sale will start at 9 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m.

“Typically, we have a good number of trees which we carry over from the fall sale to the spring sale. This past year, however, we had such an overwhelmingly positive response to the October sale, that it left us with far fewer trees than normal to sell in the spring,” said Site Manager Lisa Turney.

“We have approximately 75 trees which will be available. They are grafted onto B9 rootstock, which will produce a tree 6 – 10 feer tall (depending on how you prune it), and G202 rootstock, which will result in a tree 12 – 16 foot tall. All trees are grafted from cuttings taken from the Southern Heritage Apple Orchard and, as such, are duplicates of the heirloom trees in the orchard.”

Varieties available on B9 Rootstock include: Arkansas Black (5), Black Sapp, Clapper Flat, Esopus Spitzenburg, Henry Clay, Improved Winter Jon, Jonalicious, Junaluska, Langdon, Lewis Green (2), Paducah, Pumpkin Sweet, Reasor Green, Red Beitingheimer, Sam Hunt, Sam Whitson, Summer Banana, Swiss Limbertwig, and Wallace Howard.

Varieties available on G202 Rootstock are as follows: Accordian, Atha, Bald Mountain, Beecher, Blue Ridge King, Bushy Top, Caney Fork Limbertwig, Cherryville Black, Clark, Crow Egg, Curtis, Disharoon, Dula Beauty, Durham, Early Harvest, Fall Premium, Golden Harvest, Harris, Holland, Hoover, Isam, JAGNF, Jimbo, Jonalicious, June Sweet, King David, Lewis Green, Mrs. Bryan, Old English Milam, Opalescent, Pennock, Rawley, Ruby Limbertwig, Schuler, Shenandoah, Shockley, Silver Hull, Spencer Seedless, Sugar Apple, Swiss Limbertwig, William’s Favorite, Winter Pound, and Wolf River.

“To make the sale fair so that more people can obtain an heirloom tree, we are placing a limit of five per person or family,” Turney said. “Trees are $22.50 each. Payment can be made by cash, check, and Visa or Master Card. No call-in orders prior to the sale will be taken. And, at this time, the site does not ship trees.”

All proceeds from the sale of the apple trees will be used specifically for the benefit of the Southern Heritage Apple Orchard.

Customers are encouraged to know and follow the Ws: Wear a cloth face mask over your nose and mouth, wait six feet apart, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer.

For more information about the Spring Apple Tree Sale, call 336-325-229.