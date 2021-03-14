Mount Airy officials to discuss ‘visionary’ projects

Mount Airy officials plan to huddle with a private consultant later this month to discuss finances, with one focus expected to be on certain projects — that while non-essential — would improve the quality of life locally.

These are deemed as “visionary” in nature, which City Manager Barbara Jones has described as a list of capital items including possible additions or enhancements of services and facilities.

Jones has provided a breakdown of such projects in recent months, which identifies ones eyed over a five-year period ending in June 2026 with a total price tag of $6.3 million.

The list is highlighted by:

• New sidewalk installations costing $1.9 million, which based on past discussions would include walkways along the U.S. 601 (Rockford Street) business corridor to accompany a superstreet project planned there;

• Facility improvements or additions at Reeves Community Center such as the establishment of an indoor waking track costing an estimated $300,000, an aerobics room expansion ($250,000), basketball gym air-conditioning ($125,000), an elevator ($150,000), outdoor pool renovations including adding a splash pad ($950,000) and more;

• A $400,000 extension of the city greenway network, which along with other recreational needs could largely be provided through grant funds;

• An expansion of maintenance facilities at the city public works headquarters on East Pine Street and parking lot resurfacing ($1.5 million);

• A fire-suppression training center ($120,000);

• Paving of the City Hall parking lot ($118,161);

• Sand volleyball courts at Veterans Memorial Park ($100,000).

The breakdown also includes many other items that are less costly.

This long-range planning process has led to the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners agreeing to meet at 1 p.m. on March 30 to discuss capital needs that Jones, Finance Director Pam Stone and consultant Doug Carter have been examining recently.

Capital needs are big-ticket items, generally costing more than $10,000, related to buildings, infrastructure projects and equipment for city government operations such as vehicles.

In addition to the visionary plan, Jones has unveiled a five-year Capital Improvements Plan for the municipality totaling about $11.6 million in operational needs. Those in the operational category are deemed more pressing, including a new fire engine that the commissioners recently voted to buy to replace a 20-year-old truck.

When the commissioners last met on March 4, the city manager reminded that Carter earlier had prepared a feasibility model for the operational capital items. It explored ways to fund various needs, including loans, increased property taxes and new fees.

“He is also working on a feasibility model for the visionary capital,” Jones advised.

Carter will facilitate the upcoming special meeting on March 30, which could include other finance-related topics along with capital items.

“We’ll aim for two hours,” the city manager said of its anticipated length.

