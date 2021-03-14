Shelton receives Servant-Leadership Recognition

March 14, 2021 John Peters II News 0

DOBSON — The Faculty Senate of Surry Community College has selected Rick Shelton as the spring 2021 recipient of the Servant-Leadership Recognition award. Shelton is a history instructor at the college.

The award formally recognizes a faculty member in the fall and spring semesters who exemplifies dedication to the mission of Surry Community College and meritorious service to the college and to the community. Both full and part-time faculty members are eligible after one year of service.

Candidates for the award should be sensitive to the needs of others, bring out the best in others, mentor and encourage self-expression, facilitate personal growth in those who work with them, and focus on achieving the goals of the college. They should also challenge the status quo in striving to solve problems and find new directions as well as uphold and support the mission of the college.

Dr. Kathleen Fowler, faculty senate president, told Shelton: “For many years you have devoted your time and energy to helping students learn and appreciate history. Not only have you gone above and beyond to help students in the classroom, but you have sponsored the History Club and have served to coordinate the National History Day Competitions for this region. Because of your servant-leadership in these areas, many young people have had the opportunity to challenge themselves and grow. For these reasons, the Faculty Senate has selected you as the spring 2021 recipient of the Servant-Leadership Award. We very much appreciate all you do for the students.”

“Rick Shelton is driven by his belief in our greatest asset at SCC, and that is our students,” said Dr. Cory Stewart, division chair of Social Sciences.

“I am honored to be the recipient of this award as it comes from my peers. I am grateful and humbled by their recognition,” Shelton said.

SCC College President Dr. David Shockley said, “I am so pleased that Rick has received this honor from his peers. He is very student-centered, always doing his best to engage students and help them achieve success. I am grateful that Rick is a faculty member at the college.”

Shelton started working for SCC as an adjunct history instructor in August 2009 and became full-time in 2012. He serves as the district coordinator in the Northwest Piedmont for National History Day, and is the adviser for the SCC History Club, as well as a member of the Southeastern Medieval Association.

He holds a Master of Arts in history from UNCG and an MBA from James Madison University in Virginia. His undergraduate degree is from the University of Lynchburg. Shelton did his doctoral studies in United States History at The University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Shelton considers Rodanthe at Hatteras Island his hometown. He has an apartment in Dobson, but commutes home to the beach every weekend.