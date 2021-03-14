City officials welcome election change

Shift to even years promises higher turnout, less costs

Tents are manned outside the Mount Airy Municipal Building for the last city election in 2019, and while another was scheduled this year it appears voters won’t return to the polls again until 2022 under legislation proposed in Raleigh.

The switching of Mount Airy’s elections from odd to even years has moved closer to reality with the introduction of proposed legislation in Raleigh which city officials believe will result in higher voter turnouts at less cost.

Rep. Sarah Stevens, R-Surry, filed a bill to that effect Thursday in the N.C. House of Representatives, which is not expected to face opposition.

If ultimately approved by both the state House and Senate as anticipated, the municipal election won’t be conducted later this year as usual but moved to 2022. Mount Airy is now the only municipality in Surry County with an odd-year system.

This would be accompanied by every elected official now serving in Mount Airy having his or her present term lengthened automatically, according to language in a copy of the bill provided by Stevens’ office.

“The terms of office of the mayor and all commissioners serving on the effective date of this act shall be extended by one year,” it states.

While the city commissioners voted in the fall of 2019 to change elections to even years, the measure must be approved by state lawmakers before being implemented. The change would go into effect on the date it becomes law and apply to all elections held afterward.

Local reaction

Those most-immediately affected by the proposed change are two people on the five-member Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, Jon Cawley and Steve Yokeley of the city’s North and South wards, respectively.

They are now completing four-year terms each was re-elected to in 2017, and under the longtime odd-format schedule would be facing voters at the ballot box again this year.

Both incumbents welcomed the proposed change Friday, and not because their terms stand to be extended.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing,” Yokeley said. “It’s good for the city and good for the people that live in the city for several reasons.”

These include the expense factor, with Yokeley saying he has heard that the last municipal election process in 2019 cost the city government about $37,000.

An even-year arrangement allows Mount Airy to piggyback with county, state and federal elections held in those years rather than going it alone from a funding standpoint.

Cawley acknowledged the expense issue Friday, which has been a common concern of critics about the present setup.

“But for me, it was about low voter turnout,” he said of another motivation for seeking the switch from odd years to impact the democratic process.

“I think the best thing that comes from this is we should be able to expect more people to vote in elections,” Cawley added of the larger array of races on the ballot rather than just three municipal ones at present. “I think we’ll get more people voting to decide who our (city) representatives are — that’s the big deal to me.”

“Hopefully, there will be an increase in the turnout,” Yokeley agreed Friday.

“I think the most we’ve ever had is about 20%,” he said of those casting ballots weighed against total registration.

By comparison, the last general election culminating on Nov. 3 enjoyed a 77% turnout in Surry.

COVID factor

Commissioner Yokeley thinks the integrity of a municipal election held this year likely would be undermined anyway by the continuing presence of the coronavirus pandemic.

It has led to restrictions on public gatherings at indoor venues including churches that double as voting precincts during elections.

“I’m not even sure City Hall could have been used with the way things are,” Yokeley said.

He referred to the possibility that state lawmakers might approve a one-time change to move all municipal elections scheduled this year across North Carolina to 2022 because of COVID-19.

Yokeley says it’s good for Mount Airy to get ahead of this by seeking the permanent change in its election schedule, which he believes is needed “regardless” of pandemic implications.

Ron Niland, the city’s at-large commissioner who also has been serving as mayor pro tem since the October resignation of Mayor David Rowe — who also would have been up for re-election this year — is in a unique position.

Niland’s present four-year commissioner term he was elected to in 2019 would actually not end until 2024 under the proposed legislation, which also applies to fellow council members Tom Koch and Marie Wood elected in the same year.

Due to the staggered format, Niland could run for mayor in 2022 but still retain his council seat if he were to lose.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.