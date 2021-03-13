Ila Chilton

Ila Jones Chilton, age 95, of Mount Airy, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy. She was born in Surry County on Dec. 31, 1925, to the late John Ed and Mary Jennie Nichols. She was a dedicated Registered Nurse who graduated from Martin Memorial School of Nursing. She worked many years as a nurse there and then opened Northern Hospital of Surry County. She later became a Home Health Nurse at Surry County Health Department from where she retired in 1982. She loved gardening, attending church and family reunions. She was a special loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will surely be missed by all who knew her. Left to cherish her memories are sons and daughter-in-law, Bobby and Sylvia Chilton, Gary L. Chilton; daughter and son-in-law, Jenny and Lawrence Clapp; special daughter, Penny Chilton; grandchildren, Robin and Jonathan Surratt, Diana Chilton, GariLeigh and Mitch Adams, Jodi and Audie Brown, Laurel and Blaine Nesbitt, Olivia and Wil Baumann; great-grandchildren, Hunter Reece Chilton, Emmerson Dale Adams, Adleigh J. Adams, Holdyn J. Adams, W. Ford Nesbitt, Wilkes E. Nesbitt, baby girl Baumann due in April; friend and caregiver, Brenda Westmoreland. In addition to her parents Mrs. Chilton was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Robert Chilton; sisters, Stella Rumley, Frances Kidd; brothers, Coley Jones, Paul Jones, Claude Jones, Ira Jones, Wesley Jones, Buford Jones and Roy Jones. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 14 at 3 p.m. at Mount Carmel Baptist Church with services conducted by Rev. Lawrence Clapp, Rev. Scott Schuyler and Rev. Rusty Reed. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until time for the service at the church. The family would like to send a special thanks to the Skilled Nursing Unit at Northern Regional Hospital for the care given to their mother during her stay there. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Mount Carmel Baptist Church W.M.U. 123 Mount Carmel Church Rd., Mount Airy, NC. 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.