SCC honor society recognized

March 13, 2021 John Peters II News 0

DOBSON — The Alpha Xi Tau Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) at Surry Community College was recently recognized by its head organization with “REACH Rewards” for excelling in membership.

“We created this program because we believe strongly in the mission of Phi Theta Kappa and want as many students as possible to receive the benefits of membership including scholarships and increased opportunities for engagement with peers and faculty on campus, which leads to higher rates of completion,” said Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner, president and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

“Congratulations and thank you for your support in furthering Phi Theta Kappa’s mission of providing recognition and opportunity to students on your campus,” adds Tincher-Ladner. “The dedication of both you and your chapter advisors to enhance the college experience and the lives of students amid the numerous challenges 2020 presented is truly appreciated and more important than ever before.”

Surry Community College’s PTK Chapter Advisor, Dr. Kathleen D. Fowler said, “Our chapter will receive special recognition in the form of four Phi Theta Kappa graduation stoles. Two will be given to active officers, and two will be given in a drawing to members who complete at least one of PTK’s Edge programs. There are four of these programs they can choose from: Career Edge, Transfer Edge, Research Edge, and Competitive Edge. Each is designed to train students in the knowledge and skills they need to succeed.”

Phi Theta Kappa is an honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 nations. Learn more at ptk.org.

For more information about Phi Theta Kappa and its projects, contact PTK’s Faculty Advisor Dr. Kathleen Fowler at 336-386-3560 or fowlerk@surry.edu or go to www.ptk.org. You can also follow the local chapter at on Facebook @surryPhiThetaKappa.