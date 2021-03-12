Pilot Elementary welcoming new kindergartners

March 12, 2021 John Peters II News 0

Sawyer Cook writing his name for teacher Kim Bowman.

Submitted photo

<p>Anniston Sallee is excited about being a future Pilot Mountain Elementary School Pirate.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Anniston Sallee is excited about being a future Pilot Mountain Elementary School Pirate.

Submitted photo

Pilot Mountain Elementary started welcoming new kindergarten students on Friday for screening for the 2021-2022 school year. Kindergarten registration is ongoing and screening will continue for the next couple of weeks.