Surry Storm tryouts Sunday for high-schoolers

March 12, 2021 Thomas Joyce News, Sports 0
Staff Report

Girls in grades 2-8 recently got the chance to try out for the Surry Storm basketball club, and on Sunday older counterparts will lace up their shoes and hit the court.

High school tryouts, for those in grades 9-12, are scheduled that day at Reeves Community Center in Mount Airy, beginning at 1 p.m.

Surry Storm is an AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) girls basketball club that is open to those of varying age groups and skill levels, with individual teams organized accordingly.

The Surry Storm basketball program supplements those of local schools and has provided a springboard for some in pursuing college careers.

More information is available from Alan Hiatt at 336-399-3451 or hiattalan@yahoo.com.