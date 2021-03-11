Dogs fetch fun at new city park

If there is such a place as Canine Heaven, Brownie appeared to be there.
The Beagle-Chihuahua mix from Claudville, Virginia, scampered happily around a large fenced-in area at the Rotary Pup Dog Park in Mount Airy Wednesday afternoon. At times, Brownie was proving to be more than a handful for the person at the end of its leash, Andrew Hill, 11, to restrain.
After all, the spacious grounds along the Emily B. Taylor Greenway behind the Lowes Foods shopping center were offering not only room to run, but small agility stations featuring hurdles, bridges and other obstacle course-implements appealing to canines’ playful side.
And if that were not enough, there was even a fire hydrant nearby along with a “stick library” — a small box containing short pieces of wood for the familiar dog-human game of throw and retrieve — and a watering station. Cement sculptures of dogs also were placed strategically around the grounds to make their lively flesh-and-blood counterparts feel at home.
Brownie’s concentration seemed to be broken only by the arrival of a Cocker Spaniel into the same area, restricted to smaller dogs (25 pounds of less). Meanwhile, larger ones (26 pounds-plus) were frolicking energetically in a separate fenced-in space at the park.
“Dogs can do something”
Such an atmosphere was exactly what was envisioned by members of two local Rotary clubs — Mount Airy and Surry Sunrise — when first announcing plans for the dog park in 2019.
After a tumultuous 2020 that posed financial and other obstacles for the sponsoring groups to overcome in making the project a reality, the park is now readying for its first spring in business.
This a time when elements of the animal kingdom — including canines — are ready to flex their muscles after a long winter, which has been the case at the new facility in recent days.
“As the weather is getting warmer, you see more and more people utilizing the dog park,” Mount Airy Parks and Recreation Director Darren Lewis said Thursday, praising its family friendly scenario.
Dog owners who were there Wednesday afternoon seconded that assessment.
“It’s good that the dogs can do something,” said Angie Hill of Claudville, who had accompanied her son Andrew and their pet Brownie to the park. They can get out of the house and socialize with other people and dogs, she explained.
“It’s just nice to have something like this here.”
The Hills visit the dog park from their home in Patrick County at least once a week, “when we can make time to come,” Angie said.
It is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to dusk.
Two other people, Sabra White and Cole Slate, are just getting accustomed to the dog park’s existence, White said Wednesday afternoon after letting Hazel, a Cocker Spaniel, take advantage of the watering station on a warm day.
“This is actually our second time (visiting,)” said White, who appreciates the open spaces the park affords for Hazel to get some exercise and the opportunity for her to interact with other canines.
Sue Brownfield, a member of the Mount Airy Rotary Club who is a key organizer of the dog park, echoed White’s observation about dog owners becoming acclimated to the new facility.
“We are still trying to get the word out where we are and that we’re open,” Brownfield said Wednesday while at the park with her dog Rosie, 15, who was rescued from the local animal shelter by Brownfield. “We aren’t finished,” she said.
Organizers want to add a water fountain for humans at the site to join benches added earlier.
“And we hope to have a chainsaw sculptor over,” Brownfield added, who will convert tree stumps on the premises into works of art with canine themes to join other decorative creations there.
Lewis, the city parks and recreation director, said that buildings to provide enclosed shelters at the dog park will be donated and installed soon by Eagle Carports.
The dog park generally has been embraced by the community in terms of monetary and other support for its development.
A sign near the entrance details a long list of businesses, veterinary offices and individuals who have made contributions to the effort, at “Diamond Top Dog,” “Platinum Great Dane” and other levels.
“We still need to raise some funds,” said Brownfield. Donations can be made online at www.RotaryPup.com.
Brownfield is especially pleased by projects mounted by two local scouts, Peter Cook and Laura Livengood, who have provided a sturdy bridge supplying access to the park from the greenway and flexibility-course items, respectively. An area pottery business contributed the canine sculptures.
As for now everyone seems pretty pleased with the place, including both people and dogs — who can’t speak, but seem to be registering their approval with wagging tales and friendly barks.
“It has been a great success,” Lewis affirmed.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.