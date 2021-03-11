‘Social distance-style’ Easter egg hunt set

Event scheduled March 20 along city greenway

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

The Easter Bunny, pictured at a past event, is always a hit and will be one of the attractions for the egg hunt scheduled on March 20 along the Granite City Greenway in Mount Airy.

Organizers of Mount Airy’s annual Easter egg hunt, determined not to let COVID-19 derail the wildly popular event two years in a row, have devised a prudent alternative that retains the thrill of the search.

“Instead of ‘no we can’t do anything,’ our goal as a department is to try to do it safely,” city Parks and Recreation Director Darren Lewis said Thursday of the motivation behind a “social distance-style” Easter egg extravaganza scheduled for March 20.

Rather than being staged at the usual venue, Westwood Park, the hunt that is free and open to the public will be held along the Granite City Greenway. Multiple starting points are to be in place on the greenway for individual groups to enter and seek eggs concealed along the trail.

“The Easter egg hunt has always been an amazing event when held at Westwood Park,” Lewis said of a gathering usually drawing 400 to 500 people including families and children of all ages.

Reservations are required for the upcoming hunt to avoid overcrowding, and admission limited at each entry point. Persons interested in attending can call 336-786-8313 to reserve spots and starting points for participating families.

Everyone is required to wear face masks due to large groups accessing the greenway at a time.

Treats galore

One of the attractions of the event is finding plastic eggs filled with goodies, with more than 6,000 to be offered this year, including special golden eggs placed along the way which are good for prizes. Basket giveaways are a popular feature of the hunt that was held for six years straight until being cancelled for 2020 as the coronavirus stranglehold began.

The innovative alternative to unfold along the greenway was a result of the city parks and rec staff “just looking for ways to continue to evolve with the challenge of COVID,” Lewis said.

“We are so blessed to have the greenway,” he added regarding the large outdoor facility that can be pressed into service for a crisis such as the pandemic, and “so many entrances along the greenway.”

The concept for the March 20 Easter egg hunt, which is to start at 10 a.m., won’t require participants to trek the entire 6.6-mile distance of the Granite City Greenway. Ten different entrances will be located along the trail that is to be divided into sections for purposes of the hunt, serving to break up the crowds that normally would assemble in one spot.

A maximum of 50 participants/family members will be allowed at each of the starting points at locations including:

• Veterans Memorial Park;

• Behind Lowes Foods (where one group will head right on the greenway and another left);

• Big Lots (to the right and left);

• Tharrington Park (left and right);

• H.B. Rowe Environmental Park (to the left);

• Riverside Park (where attendees are asked to park at the new picnic shelter and go to the right on the greenway);

• A second point at Riverside Park (where participants can park at the older shelter for a hunt segment along the trail to a canoe takeout area).

Trail monitors are to be in place at the beginning and end of each hunt, with the parks and recreation director anticipating about 20 staff members and volunteers to be involved.

The Easter Bunny, who always attends the egg hunts, “absolutely” will be on hand for the one later this month, Lewis assured, including making himself available for photo opportunities.

Lewis says much credit goes to Carport Central, which is the sponsor of the 2021 hunt and others held over the past several years.

