Reading is a hit at Pilot Mountain Elementary

March 11, 2021 John Peters II News 0

Fourth grader Summer Key, pictured here with Principal Dana Draughn, loves to read.

Submitted photo

<p>Kindergartener Grayson Hester, shown here with Principal Dana Draughn, was excited to receive his reward.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Kindergartener Grayson Hester, shown here with Principal Dana Draughn, was excited to receive his reward.

Submitted photo

<p>Second grader Preston McLeod is proud of his work.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Second grader Preston McLeod is proud of his work.

Submitted photo

The Literacy Committee at Pilot Mountain Elementary has been trying to get students excited about reading by creating a baseball theme throughout the school.

Each month, beginning in February, each student was given a personalized goal for the month. Students who met their February Reading goal, were visited by Principal Dana Draughn with a special surprise. Each month when a student meets their goal they will move to the next base.