Copeland shatters Kids Heart Challenge goal

From left are Lucas Hutchens, Leeland Inman, PE teacher Cody McCormick sporting his new blue hair, and students Kayleigh McCormick and Jake Farley. (Submitted photo)

A close-up look at teacher Cody McCormick and his new blue hair and beard. (Submitted photo)

Copeland Elementary exceeded their fundraising goal for the Kids Heart Challenge this year. Students raised $4,563, more than doubling the original goal set at $2,000. As a result, the top four fundraisers for the Kids Heart Challenge were able to watch as physical education teacher, Cody McCormick had his beard and hair dyed blue.