City schools seek Wall of Fame nominees

March 10, 2021 John Peters II News, Top Stories 0
By Reid Perry Mount Airy News Intern

Photographs of a few of the first year’s induction class of the Mount Airy City Schools Wall of Fame hang on the wall.

<p>Some of the recipients who could attend Convocation 2020 to be recognized are, from left, Travis Manchester, Karl Allen, Dr. Eric Warren, and Kelly Epperson.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Some of the recipients who could attend Convocation 2020 to be recognized are, from left, Travis Manchester, Karl Allen, Dr. Eric Warren, and Kelly Epperson.

<p>Kelly Epperson speaking to Mount Airy City Schools staff members at Convocation 2020.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Kelly Epperson speaking to Mount Airy City Schools staff members at Convocation 2020.

The Mount Airy City Schools Board of Education is hoping to add a few new members to the Wall of Leadership and Service in the Central Office.

This is the second year the school board has selected former city school students for the wall.

“For some time the Board of Education has sought a way to recognize leadership and service from former graduates. This honor provides an opportunity to publicly recognize those most notable graduates who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and service to their communities,” said Board of Education Chairman Tim Matthews.

“We are looking for someone who has shown service or leadership to others that has impacted the community or area in which they live. It doesn’t even have to be someone who has come back to Mount Airy, as long as they have led a life of leadership or service wherever they live,” said Executive Officer of Administrations Carrie Venable.

The board started the wall last year, looking for a way to recognize leadership and service from Mount Airy graduates. After a well-received first year, the board plans to make inductions an annual tradition, with new members being added to the wall each year.

In 2020, the list of nominees included Karl Allen, Kelly Epperson, Cedric Jessup, Travis Manchester, David Rowe, and Eric Warren.

While six nominees were chosen last year, Venable explained that there is no limit to the number of inductees and that the board will accept anyone who they deem qualified. A person is not required to be living to be considered for inclusion on the wall.

“Be thoughtful and look back at folks who may not have realized were serving and leading. Think about the change we have seen in our communities, and look at the impact that folks have made,” said Venable. “You don’t have to be a graduate of Mount Airy High School to nominate someone.”

The city school system is looking for nominations for the honor. To put a name in for consideration, visit http://bit.ly/BOEWall for more information on the wall and the nomination process. The application deadline is April 30. The board plans to present the awards to the new inductees at a board meeting on June 29.