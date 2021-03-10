Dates for spring cleanup set in city

Mount Airy sanitation workers armed with a grapple truck pick up items piled outside a home on North Main Street during last year’s spring cleanup campaign.

Got a worn-out piece of furniture taking up space around the house or an old mattress that needs discarding? An upcoming event in Mount Airy offers local residents a solution to their disposal woes.

This involves an annual citywide spring cleanup scheduled to begin later this month. During that two-week period, municipal sanitation crews will pick up items not normally taken as part of regular trash collections.

It will occur from March 29 through April 2 and for the next Monday-Friday period after that, from April 5-9.

This service is for residential properties only, with sanitation customers asked to place the extra or unusual items at the curb beside trash carts on their regular collection days.

One difference accompanying this year’s spring cleanup from those of the past involves tires. While tires will continue to be accepted during the upcoming two-week period, there is a limit of 12 per home — which may be with or without rims.

This limit apparently resulted from a volume issue, with 724 tires collected during the 2020 spring cleanup, including 97 on rims, according to a breakdown Tuesday from city Sanitation Supervisor Russell Jarrell.

That total dwarfed the 400 tires picked up in 2019.

The full list of materials to be collected during the period, which are not accepted any other time of the year, includes:

• Appliances;

• Building materials (generated by homeowners);

• Carpeting (any size);

• Large furniture pieces;

• Bicycles/tricycles;

• Loose leaves (normally picked up only from Oct. 1-Dec. 31);

• Limbs exceeding 3 inches in diameter (which must be separated from smaller-diameter brush);

• Old gas grills (without cylinders).

During the 2020 cleanup, 123 tons of brush was picked up along with 154 mattresses, 32 appliances, 311 upholstered furniture pieces, 94 television sets/computers,17 gas grills and 13 bicycles.

Other things occupying a classification all their own have been hauled away from local homes in recent years, such as an upright piano, a cast-iron bathtub/sink, various pieces of exercise equipment, riding and push lawn mowers, propane tanks, truck chassis, auto fuel tanks, hammocks with metal frames, oil furnaces and more.

Due to environmental regulations, city personnel may not collect paint, pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemicals. Such substances are accepted during an annual collection event conducted by the Surry County sanitation unit, usually in the fall at Veterans Memorial Park in Mount Airy.

