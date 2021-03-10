Police reports

• An apparent routine shoplifting case turned out to be more last week when two wanted individuals from out of town were jailed under large bonds after their arrest at Walmart on unrelated assault and other charges, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Brittany Renee Gibson, 25, of Germanton, and James Trevor Davis, 18, of King, were each charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods/property in the incident last Wednesday as a result of what police termed a wanted persons/trespassing investigation.

Gibson’s name also was found in a national crime database as being wanted for a felonious larceny, while Davis was sought on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and assault by pointing a gun which had been filed in Stokes County on Feb. 25.

Davis was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond and Gibson, $20,000 secured, with both facing a March 15 appearance in District Court in Dobson.

• A case of financial card fraud was reported last Wednesday, which involved an unknown party using the bank card of Miguel Angel Marrero of Allred Mill Road to obtain an undisclosed sum of money from his credit/debit account. The location of the crime is listed as 704 W. Independence Blvd., the address for First Community Bank.

It happened sometime between Nov. 1 of last year and Jan. 29.

• A break-in involving a motor vehicle occurred on Feb. 27 at Foothills Garage Doors on West Independence Boulevard, where items were removed from an unlocked storage container on a vehicle. Taken were garage door materials including bundled and spooled wire, garage door brackets and garage door belt drums.

The property was listed as recovered, with no explanation given. Police records indicate that the case is still under investigation.

• Rebecca Alison Wallace, 57, of 118 Orchard St., No. 4, was served with a criminal summons for a charge of injury to personal property after she was encountered by police during a civil disturbance call at Hampton Inn on Feb. 27.

That charge had been issued through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 20 with Shawana Horton of Orchard Street as the complainant. Wallace is scheduled to be in District Court on April 2.

• The new Hobby Lobby arts and crafts supply store at Mayberry Mall was the scene of a theft on Feb. 18, when merchandise valued at $451 was stolen by an unknown suspect, including Copic markers, Distress oxide spray and an eight-piece set of Pigma manga micron pens.