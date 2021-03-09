Rosenwald school site identified in city

By Tom Joyce

Today a city water facility sits quietly at the site in Mount Airy, but many years ago it was alive with children who attended classes at a Rosenwald school once operating there.

Many local residents probably are familiar with the historic Satterfield House at the corner of West Virginia Street and North Franklin Road. Built in the 1890s, it was one of the first African-American-owned properties in Surry County — where the structure and surrounding grounds have been the focus of preservation efforts in recent years.

There is also another bit of nostalgia connected to the four-acre site due to the former presence there of a Rosenwald campus that has long disappeared into the pages of history.

Rosenwald refers to the thousands of schools that were built primarily for the African-American population in the early 20th century through a fund created by Julius Rosenwald. He was a clothier who became part-owner and president of Sears, Roebuck and Company.

The local Rosenwald heritage was celebrated Saturday when representatives of multiple groups and churches gathered at the Satterfield House to walk the grounds and mark the land where the school once sat. This is part of a larger project by the National Trust for Historic Preservation to locate all Rosenwald schools.

Those present for Saturday’s site-identification meeting are hoping that the pinpointing of the former school spot will lead to an appropriate marker being placed there.

A long-range goal involves building support for the Satterfield House and property being designated as a cultural heritage site recognized on both the federal and state levels for inclusion on what’s known as the African-American Heritage Trail.

Supporters plan to develop and install signage to identify the local site as part of that goal.

Women were students

The weekend observance held special significance for Shelby King, president of the Sandy Level Community Association that oversees activities at the Satterfield House, who was a student at the school and attended Saturday’s event.

King, who also is a member of the Mount Airy Historic Preservation Commission, led the group to the location of the former school which is now owned by the city of Mount Airy and used by its water department.

A small brick facility now on the site emerged in conjunction with a municipal water line extension in recent years.

Emma Jean Tucker is another former pupil of the Rosenwald school who had been expected to be on hand Saturday, but was unable to do so.

When facing the Satterfield House, the old school site is located to the right.

Among others groups represented Saturday, in addition to the Sandy Level organization, were Kiwanis Club volunteers and an ecumenical group of area churches including First Presbyterian, Trinity Episcopal, Grace Moravian and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Those from the Mormon congregation included visitors to the area who are serving as guest missionaries at a church in Mount Airy.

Carol Burke also was there through her longtime interest in local historic-preservation efforts and as a member of Grace Moravian Church, as were fellow historians Mount Airy Kiwanis Club President Bettsee McPhail (also of First Presbyterian Church) and Ann Vaughn of Trinity Episcopal Church.

During the gathering, Oliver Grimes, a member of the Mormon contingent, shared information with the attendees from the National Trust for Historic Preservation regarding the significance of the Rosenwald School Program, according to Burke.

The schools were established in states in the rural South during the Jim Crow period of American history from 1912 to 1932 and played a prominent role in educating African-Americans.

