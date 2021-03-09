Flat Rock names top teacher, assistant

March 9, 2021 John Peters II News 0

Angie Hall, kindergarten and fourth grade teaching assistant, was named Flat Rock Teaching Assistant of the Year. She is pictured here with fourth graders Brandon Nguyen in the front, and, on the back row, Breilyn Leak, Junior Esquivel, and Willow Holyfield.

<p>Teacher of the Year Alicia Fallaw is shown with her second graders and Principal Blair Lambert.</p>

Flat Rock Elementary School recently named second-grade teacher Alicia Fallaw as Teacher of the Year and Angie Hall, who works in both the kindergarten and fourth grade classes, as Teaching Assistant of the year.