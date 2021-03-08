Mountain Park selects teacher, assistant of year

March 8, 2021 John Peters II News 0

Rebecca Moore, with flowers and a balloon celebrating her selection as Mountain Park Elementary School Teacher of the Year. (Submitted photo)

<p>Tammy Norman, with flowers and a balloon denoting her selection as Mountain Park Elementary School Teaching Assistant of the Year. (Submitted photo)</p>

Tammy Norman, with flowers and a balloon denoting her selection as Mountain Park Elementary School Teaching Assistant of the Year. (Submitted photo)

Mountain Park Elementary School recently named its teacher and teaching assistant of the year.

Rebecca Moore was named Teacher of the Year.

“Mrs. Moore serves as our Pre-K teacher since 2018. Her passion and positivity are contagious,” school officials said in making her selection. “Mrs. Moore goes above and beyond all that is asked and required for her students and our school. She believes that all of her students deserve the best education possible and she strives every day to make that happen.”

Tammy Norman was named Teaching Assistant of the Year.

“Mrs. Norman has served our fourth grade this year in the extended absence of our fourth-grade teacher. She has been the consistency and glue that has held fourth grade together for our students and their families,” school officials said. “While under her leadership, our fourth grade has grown in reading and math and continues to show success in all their learning. Mrs. Norman has served fourth grade and our school in a most important role this year and for this, we are truly grateful.”