SCC facilities staff completes white belt training

March 8, 2021

Members of the SCC Facilities and Maintenance Department who earned a certificate in Lean Six Sigma White Belt Training include, from left, Danny Holt, Tim Stevens, Jon Rakes, Tyler Minor, Randy Rogers, Jerry Snow, Crystal Stevens, Tim Hawks, Gail Hodges, Dale Jessup, Bob Demcio, Butch Hazelwood and Ken Snow.

Members of the SCC Facilities and Maintenance Department who earned a certificate in Lean Six Sigma White Belt Training include, from left, Randy Brown, Eric Moats, Barbara Willard, Melissa McCraw, Michelle Wright, Jody Branch, Michael Brintle and Tony Wall.

DOBSON — Each member of Facilities and Maintenance Department at Surry Community College recently earned a certificate in Lean Six Sigma White Belt Training from the United Quality Management Institute.

The 21-member team completed a four-hour training session that began Oct. 13, and ended Jan. 15. Their instructor was Dr. Ron Fite of the United Quality Management Institute.

“I watched presentations about the facilities and maintenance projects as a part of the class competition,” said SCC President Dr. David Shockley. “I was so proud of our employees detailing how they will make their areas lean and more efficient. Other areas of the college team will go through lean training including human resources, finance, technology services, and advising.”

“The facilities and maintenance teams learned to develop a culture of continuous improvement using Lean Six Sigma techniques, and they also saw improvements in communication skills, teamwork, and work techniques,” said Randy Rogers, college facilities director.

The employees who completed the Lean Six Sigma White Belt Training are: Danny Holt, general maintenance supervisor; Tim Stevens, maintenance technician II; Jon Rakes, maintenance technician I; Tyler Minor, maintenance technician II; Randy Rogers, facilities director; Jerry Snow, maintenance technician II; Crystal Stevens, maintenance specialist; Tim Hawks, maintenance technician II; Gail Hodges, facilities administrative specialist; Dale Jessup, buildings systems supervisor; Bob Demcio, facilities project manager; Butch Hazelwood, custodial technician I; Ken Snow, maintenance technician I; Randy Brown, custodial technician I; Eric Moats, custodial technician II; Barbara Willard, custodial technician I; Melissa McCraw, custodial technician I; Michelle Wright, custodial technician I; Jody Branch, custodial technician I; Michael Brintle, custodial technician II; and Tony Wall, custodial supervisor.