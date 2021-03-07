Police reports

March 6, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A local restaurant has been victimized by a crime involving larceny and property damage, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

It was discovered Thursday at 13 Bones on South Andy Griffith Parkway, where the catalytic converter was cut from a 2003 GMC 4500 truck owned by the restaurant. The loss was put at $500.

• Travis Lee Knott, 31, of 109 Haven Lane, Pilot Mountain, was arrested on outstanding warrants for charges of cruelty to animals and abandonment of an animal after he was encountered Thursday by city officers responding to a suspicious-person call at an unspecified location.

The animal-related warrants had been issued for Knott — whom police records state has a tattoo of a wolf on his left arm — on Feb. 9 through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, with no other details listed. Knott was released under a $2,500 bond to appear in District Court on March 17.

• An unlocked car with the keys left inside was stolen on Feb. 26 from Tractor Supply on Rockford Street. The burgundy four-door 2007 Ford Taurus, valued at $3,900, was bearing license tag number PMN6520. The loss also included a leather wallet along with another wallet and handbag, valued altogether at $60, plus a driver’s license.

The victims of the incident were identified as Wathsha Mae Wall and Brandon Joseph Vaughn, both of Dutch Lane.

• Tommy Darnell Heath, 55, of 322 Burke Road, was charged with breaking and entering on Feb. 22 after he allegedly was found inside an outbuilding owned by Mayberry Spirits Distillery on North South Street while the crime was in progress. The incident resulted in damages of $350 to the door, door frame and locking mechanism of the structure.

Heath was held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and slated for a March 15 appearance in District Court.