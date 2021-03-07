Probe, court order may close crime ‘haven’

March 6, 2021 John Peters II News 0
By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt stands outside a home declared a public nuisance. (Submitted photo)

SURRY COUNTY –After what Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt termed a long history of disturbances, drug violations and countless calls to the sheriff’s office about a local property, a judge has taken action which the sheriff said “will let a Mount Airy neighborhood should soon feel a little safer.”

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Angela B. Puckett signed a judgment for a Chapter 19 Nuisance Abatement action against a residence at 1988 Fancy Gap Road in Mount Airy.

Chapter 19 of the N.C. General Statutes defines a public nuisance and allows for a civil remedy to abate such nuisance activities.

The action began in December, when county and state officials alleged the property was “an ongoing haven for illegal activity.” As a result of the court action, the defendants and property owners, Brenda Snow and Keith Bean, were banned from operating or maintaining a public nuisance anywhere in the state, and on this property indefinitely. They are only allowed on the property a maximum of two hours per day, and they must list the property with a licensed real estate to sell it.

“This location has been a problem for years, constantly draining law enforcement resources and reducing the quality of life for members in this community,” Hiatt said in a written statement regarding the action. “This remedy is a result of an outstanding investigation between Surry County officials, the property owners and members of the Alcohol Law Enforcement Nuisance Abatement Team.”

The terms of the consent judgment effectually closed the property and stated it may never be used for illegal activity again. The judgment ordered the property be sold and all proceeds returned to the owners. All persons on the property are to be considered trespassers by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. If the conditions in the agreement are not followed, the property could potentially be forfeited and criminal charges could be pursued against the owners.

Hiatt expressed gratitude for the effort and outcome.

“I appreciate the cooperation from the property owners as we worked to solve this problem and hope this successful resolution will ensure the community returns to a more peaceful life” said Hiatt.

The investigation and information gathered for this lawsuit was a joint effort between members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office and members of Alcohol Law Enforcement Nuisance Abatement Team.

“We are extremely pleased to offer assistance to our law enforcement partners in these nuisance cases,” said Scottie Shoaf, assistant special agent in charge of the Nuisance Abatement Team. “This judgment brings a much-needed change to a community that has been negatively impacted for an extended period of time.”