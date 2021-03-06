Local agency announces Medicare enrollment provision

March 6, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

DOBSON — Personnel with the N.C. Cooperative Extension Surry County Center have issued a reminder to area seniors regarding an enrollment period for Medicare health insurance coverage.

The local agency is relaying an advisory from state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey in Raleigh and the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) concerning the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period in North Carolina.

“They have the month of March to make changes to their Medicare Advantage plans,” explained Carmen Long, area extension agent for family and consumer education with the Cooperative Extension center in Dobson.

“Normally, people only think about making changes in the fall, Oct. 15 to Dec. 7,” Long added. “This time period gives them another opportunity, after they have used their plan for a couple of months, to determine if it is the best plan for them.”

“Our health can change dramatically within a year’s time,” Commissioner Causey said in a statement geared toward the target population. “If you have a Medicare Advantage Plan, now is the right time to make sure you have the plan that best meets your needs.”

Those who are unhappy with their Medicare Advantage Plans (Medicare Part C) have options available during the annual Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period from Jan. 1 to March 31, officials say.

The period is only for people presently enrolled in a Medicare Advantage Plan.

During this time, those who want to change their health plan may either switch to a different Medicare Advantage Plan with or without drug coverage. Or they can go back to Original Medicare and, if needed, also join a Medicare Prescription Drug Plan.

The new coverage for those who switch Medicare Advantage Plans or go back to Original Medicare, with or without a Medicare drug plan, will start the first day of the month after their request for coverage under the new plan.

They should keep in mind that returning to Original Medicare now could mean not being able to buy a Medicare Supplement Insurance (Medigap) policy, according to guidance issued by the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program.

Program officials say it’s important to understand and be confident in one’s Medicare coverage choices, with now a good time for those desiring to change a Medicare Advantage Plan to check out their options.

Those needing assistance with Medicare questions can contact NC SHIIP at 1-855-408-1212 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to speak to a SHIIP counselor.

The Medicare Plan Finder can also help residents locate, compare and enroll in a new Medicare Advantage Plan or a Medicare drug plan in their area. Assistance also is available at 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227). TTY users can call 1-877-486-2048.

SHIIP counselors aren’t licensed insurance agents and do not sell, endorse or oppose any product, plan or company, according to state insurance officials. They encourage those with questions about their specific plans to contact the insurance agents or companies involved.