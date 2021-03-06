Old time musical photo exhibit on display

March 6, 2021 John Peters II Arts, News 0

This photography of Surry County Old-Time Fiddler Benton Flippen is part of Carolina Calling: The Photography of Daniel Coston, on exhibit at the Historic Earle Theatre. (Submitted photo)

<p>This photo of Earl Scruggs and Doc Watson is one of several on display at the Historic Earle Theatre as part of Carolina Calling: The Photography of Daniel Coston, an exhibit open at the Earle through the end of May. (Submitted photo)</p>

Carolina Calling: The Photography of Daniel Coston, which opened on Friday, Feb. 26, will run through Monday, May 31 at the Historic Earle Theatre in Mount Airy.

The exhibit celebrates the work of Charlotte-based music photographer Daniel Coston and the North Carolina musicians he has photographed over the past 27 years. Coston and Surry Arts Council staff have selected photos of North Carolina musicians from Coston’s extensive body of work who represent many genres, a diversity of backgrounds, and cultural experiences.

The exhibition is put together with the hope of creating an experience and a personal connection to the music of North Carolina for any visitor. It will also celebrate musical styles — from old-time, blues and jazz, to folk, rock, bluegrass and country — and how they make up the rich music heritage and culture of Surry County and North Carolina.

Coston will give an in-person presentation at the Earle Theatre in May. Details will be announced as soon as the state pandemic guidelines are relaxed. The exhibit is located in the Historic Earle Theatre, 142 North Main Street, Mount Airy, in the heart of downtown Mount Airy. For more information call the Surry Arts Council 336-786-7998 or email courtney@surryarts.org.