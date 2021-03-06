North Surry holds Plunge in Place event

March 6, 2021 John Peters II News 0

Administrators find themselves all wet

Assistant Principal Michael Bodnar was the big winner in North Surry High School’s Special Olympics fundraiser, and his prize was getting soaked on a recent winter morning.

Principal Dr. Paige Badgett, who came prepared with umbrella and rain jacket, still gets a soaking from custodian Danny Leonard.

Assistant Principal Heath Foster is bombarded by water balloons.

Even Life Skills teacher Susan Cromer, who helped to orchestrate the North Surry Plunge In Place event, was not immune from getting wet.

To kick off this year’s Special Olympics, North Surry High School, a Unified Champion School, recently held its Plunge in Place event.

Similar to a polar plunge, but done without having to travel to a river or lake, this year’s event was essentially a standing polar freeze, made especially for the school’s administration.

Assisted by the North Surry FAN Club, each day during second period, Life Skills students and FAN Club members collected change. Each second period could decide which administrator they wanted to freeze out. Assistant Principal Michael Bodnar took the top honors and received the most money.

Rebecca Johnson’s class came in first place, with the most money raised and Jonathan Sutphin’s class came in second. These students got the honor of throwing water balloons at the administration team — though that was far from the only water involved.

The White Plains Fire Department took one of it fire trucks over and soaked the admin team one at a time. Students were allowed to attend the celebration and cheered on the Special Olympians and their administrators. The North Surry High School Varsity and JV Cheerleaders also took part in the event. They chanted, “Brrrrrrr…It’s cold out here, there must be some admins in the atmosphere!”

The Special Olympics looks different this year due to COVID-19 protocols and keeping people safe. The program that the Olympians will be doing this year is called “Partner UP Power UP.” This is a ten-week program that North Surry’s Life Skills and Fan Club will be participating in.

The Fan Club raised money to help fund Special Olympics and North Surry’s Unified Club. So far North Surry is ranked 25th in North Carolina for raising money.

Life Skills teacher Susan Cromer and FAN Club advisor Jane Loughmiller wish to thank the student body, Principal Paige Badgett and Vice Principals Heath Foster and Michael Bodnar for being such good sports and to be willing to get soaked on a cold morning. They would also like to thank the White Plains Volunteer Fire Department and all who made this event such a success.