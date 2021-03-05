Dobson Elementary organizes community projects

March 5, 2021 John Peters II Community, News 0

<p>Kabrey Mitchell places her donations for Surry Animal Rescue in the Pre-K collection box.</p>

Kabrey Mitchell places her donations for Surry Animal Rescue in the Pre-K collection box.

Each month Dobson Elementary School has what it calls a “ROAR celebration for students who continuously demonstrate leadership skills.”

Each month, the school focuses on a different leadership skill or attribute — for February it was active listening.

“We continued our month of love and acts of kindness into this month’s celebration,” school officials said.

The school asked each grade level to choose an organization or charity they wanted to support, then arrange a service project for the students to complete.

“This was an opportunity for students to come together and extend some of that love and kindness out into the community,” school leaders said. Among the organizations the school supported through the effort were Surry Animal Rescue, several local church food pantries, Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home, and various frontline workers.