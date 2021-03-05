Direct-from-Florida citrus available via Chamber fundraiser

By Reid Perry Mount Airy News Intern

Area residents can now get a box of fresh-from-the-grove citrus fruit delivered to their door, while also helping the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce.

That’s because the chamber has launched a new citrus sale fundraiser open for anyone who wishes to participate.

The chamber partnered with Indian River Groves in Florida to offer a variety of citrus directly from the grove. This includes navel oranges, pink grapefruit, mandarin oranges and apples.

While the idea is new to the chamber, those in the organization have hopes that it will be a success.

“Initial responses have been good, so we’re optimistic. We also had a really good response from large employers who want to order it for their company,” chamber President and CEO Randy Collins said.

Collins explained that the goal of the fundraiser is simple, to raise money for the chamber.

“After a tough year in 2020, we’re just trying to diversify our ways of raising money in the community. This was an idea that was suggested, and we’re going to give it a try and see if it is successful for us,” Collins said.

Interested buyers can visit the chamber fundraising page on the group’s website, place an order, and have the fruit delivered straight to their door. A portion of the funds raised will go to support the programs and services of the chamber. To locate the citrus sale web link, go to the chamber website: www.mtairyncchamber.org, look under “events” and click on “Citrus Sale.”

“The sale is open to anybody who loves citrus. With COVID and everything else, this is a contactless way to support the chamber.” Collins said.

The sale will end on April 14. Any questions may be directed to the Chamber office at 336-786-6116, ext. 204.