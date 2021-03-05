Work to begin on Easter Brothers mural

This image of The Easter Brothers outside their tour bus soon will become a downtown mural honoring the legendary local bluegrass gospel group composed of, from left, Russell, James and Edd.

For now it’s just a conceptual image, but a mural of an acclaimed bluegrass gospel group from Mount Airy soon will be adorning a downtown wall.

The 18-foot by 14-foot artwork honoring The Easter Brothers will be painted next month, organizers of the project announced earlier this week.

It is planned for a section of wall outside the building housing Mayberry Trading Post toward the lower end of the central business district in an area containing restrooms and picnic tables. This is directly across the street from a music store operated by the last-surviving member of the brother trio, James Easter.

The mural will be painted in April under his direction, according to project organizers. The image is to depict the brothers standing outside their tour bus with instruments in hand. The mural was designed and will be painted by Tim White, a Blountville, Tennessee, artist.

White is a Roanoke, Virginia, native who owns and operates a sign company. He has been producing handcrafted signs and murals since 1979, including a historic “Bristol/Birthplace/Country Music” mural emerging in Bristol, Tennessee, 35 years ago which has drawn worldwide acclaim.

In 2014, White — himself a musician who performs with the band Troublesome Hollow — also painted “Marion Music Mural,” paying tribute to musical artists from Smyth County, Virginia. In addition, he hosts and performs on a nationally syndicated program, “Song of the Mountains,” which is aired by public television affiliates.

The Easter Brothers group was formed in 1953 by Edd and Russell, who were joined by James in 1956. The trio is credited with authoring more than 400 songs, receiving numerous awards along the way. They constantly credited their early musical influences to their mother, a talented clawhammer banjo picker.

The local mural project billed as a salute to the “legendary” Easter Brothers was launched by Tammy Miller and Grant Welch, who also enlisted the aid of Downtown Business Association President Phil Marsh.

“I met them a long time ago,” Welch said Thursday of the Easters, recalling that this happened at a local restaurant. Being introduced to their gospel music deeply influenced his own religious convictions, he confided.

Though Welch said Thursday he was willing to pay the entire cost of the mural project if the situation came down to that, it has become a community-minded effort. This includes both donations from Easter Brothers fans and the general public, and a $2,000 beautification grant from the group Mount Airy Downtown Inc.

“A lot of people are helping me,” Welch said regarding fundraising efforts. “Right now I think we’ve got about $3,500.”

The project cost is put at around $10,000, higher than earlier estimates. Welch explained that the updated total contains certain additions to the display, including a bronze plaque accompanying the Easter Brothers mural costing $2,400 alone.

Miller has said the work also would include pressure washing the building wall and then applying a sealing coat before the artist begins painting.

Those interested in making donations to aid the completion of the mural can send checks to Miracle Waters Worship Center, (or MWWC), P.O. Box 1744, Mount Airy, NC, 27030.

