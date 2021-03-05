Police reports

March 4, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A man listed as homeless has wound up in the Surry County Jail after being investigated as a suspicious person, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Roger Kevin Collins, 48, was encountered by officers last Saturday in a parking lot at 220 Frederick St., where he allegedly was found in possession of methamphetamine along with a plastic container and glass smoking device, leading to a felony charge of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Collins also was revealed to be the subject of an outstanding order for arrest on two counts of failing to appear in court which had been filed on Jan. 25. He was jailed under an $8,500 unsecured bond, with the case set for the March 15 session of Surry District Court.

• In a separate narcotics-related incident Saturday, Rosanna Lynn Coins, 32, of 3865 Volunteer Road, Pinnacle, was arrested on outstanding warrants for charges of possession of methamphetamine, a felony; possession of marijuana; and possessing marijuana paraphernalia.

This occurred after officers came into contact with Coins at 614 Worth St. during a suspicious-person investigation and discovered the outstanding warrants that had been issued by Stokes County authorities. She was jailed under a $3,500 secured bond and was scheduled to appear in court in Danbury this past Tuesday.

• Janice Goins Gordon, 63, of 2858 S. Main St., was arrested early Saturday at a location on Cherry Street and charged with driving while impaired in reference to a traffic crash involving a 2002 Chevrolet SUV she was driving. Gordon was released on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on April 26. No other details were listed regarding the crash.

• Police were told last Friday that golf clubs and bags with a total value of $3,800 owned by Brandon Lee Roberson had been stolen from his residence on Ridgeview Drive, where the property was taken from an unsecured carport.

Included were a complete set of Ping clubs and other miscellaneous clubs, a black Titleist golf bag and a blue golf bag.