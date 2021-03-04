Public hearing set on sticky rezoning issue

This building at 1515 Fancy Gap Road previously housed a store that closed in 2015, and a recent attempt to open another one there has attracted some neighborhood opposition.

The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voted Thursday afternoon to set a public hearing on a rezoning request that already has attracted some neighborhood opposition.

At issue is a parcel located at 1515 Fancy Gap Road near Westwood Drive, off U.S. 52-North, where a convenience store is envisioned by its owner.

The 0.18-acre site now contains an unused building that has housed a convenience/country store in the past, according to Mount Airy Planning Department documents.

Those documents state that the reason for the rezoning request involves the fact a convenience store is not allowed within R-20 (Residential) zoning districts, where the parcel now exists.

Its previous occupancy involving the operation of such a business occurred as a legal non-conforming use until being discontinued in 2015.

In order for a convenience store to be re-established there, Mount Airy officials must approve the site’s rezoning to a non-residential classification, city planners say.

This has resulted in the owner of the property, Ibrahim Kaya of Colonia, New Jersey, seeking to have the zoning changed to B-3 CD, a Neighborhood Business conditional district.

If approved, the conditional part of that rezoning will include the use of the property being limited to “convenience food store.” In addition, “no parking” signs or striping is to be placed along pavement adjacent to Westwood Drive along with one handicapped space being designated to address parking concerns raised about the site.

The public hearing is scheduled for the commissioners’ next meeting on March 18 at 6 p.m.

Opposition surfaces

The rezoning has been recommended by the Mount Airy Planning Board, an advisory group to the city commissioners on zoning matters, which occurred through a 5-3 vote on Feb. 22.

The planning group initially had reviewed the rezoning request during another meeting in January, leading to a decision being tabled until the next month.

Under city government procedure, neighboring residents are notified of rezoning requests, which was accompanied by the planning group receiving emails from adjacent property owners expressing opposition to the move in the densely populated area involved.

Their concerns centered on increased traffic resulting (both vehicular and pedestrian), a lack of on-site parking for the planned convenience store and vehicles parking in the street (Westwood Drive) when the business operated there previously.

After what is termed a thorough discussion on the parking, dimensional requirements and other issues during the January meeting — also including underground storage tanks — the Mount Airy Planning Board delayed its decision until February.

That was done to allow the property owner to provide information about underground tanks at 1515 Fancy Gap Road and a preliminary site plan addressing the parking issue.

This resulted in the 5-3 vote by the planning group, which does not bind the commissioners from taking whatever action they deem appropriate.

The proposed rezoning was not discussed by the commissioners during the meeting Thursday afternoon, when the public hearing was scheduled through a consent-agenda vote. This involves routine items — in this case the mere setting of a hearing — being approved on a blanket basis.

