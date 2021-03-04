Solar power on the rise in Surry?

By Reid Perry Mount Airy News Intern

Solar Farms already have a presence in the northwest corner of the state, like this one owned by Surry-Yadkin EMC. North Carolina is third among states in solar power produced and used. (Surry-Yadkin EMC photo)

There is no shortage of solar energy demand in Mount Airy, with many turning to the renewable energy source in hopes of saving on their power bill or reducing harmful carbon emissions in the environment.

“We are seeing a steady growth in the number of single family homes having solar panels installed on their home,” said Surry County Development Services Director Johnny Easter.

J’s HVAC Unlimited is one local business specializing in such solar panel installation, offering their service to businesses and private residences alike.

“We have installed probably 20 or 30 of those systems in the last three years. A lot of people have a misconception that they have to go on the roof, but you can actually sit them beside your house. They will draw off of the sun and can help offset some of your power bill,” J’s HVAC Unlimited owner Jamie Vaughan said.

In the case that a solar panel system generates a surplus of energy not being used, the energy is then sent back out on the grid and the owner of the panels is credited for essentially selling the power by their power company.

Vaughan explained that solar energy systems sold by J’s HVAC range from $7,500 up to $40,000 in cost and are typically installed geothermally, with pipes buried underground. Customers unwilling to invest in an entire system at the beginning can start with a smaller system with the choice of adding to it later.

Although having solar panels is an important piece of the puzzle, a large part of solar power used at residences actually comes from local farms built to harvest the energy. The amount of energy produced by these solar farms is sold to nearby electric operatives that then delegate the power to their clients.

Easter said that before a solar farm can be built within county jurisdiction, the project must first be approved by the county planning board. This process involves obtaining a conditional use permit and potentially a building permit as well, depending on the make up of the build.

Hayes Solar has recently been involved in the construction of several solar farms in the Surry County area, including one being built in Dobson. Some solar farms are built by the electric companies themselves, cutting out the need for a middleman and creating an even greater profitability.

Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation is one such electric operative, operating a solar farm in the Fairview community of Surry County. In 2019, the Fairvew Solar Farm produced more than 289,500 kilowatt-hours of electricity into the Surry-Yadkin power grid, which the company said is enough to 20 to 30 homes in a year.

Surry-Yadkin supplies power to more than 27,000 member-accounts throughout Surry, Stokes, Yadkin, Wilkes and Forsyth counties. Seventy of those accounts utilize solar energy in some fashion. About 5% of Surry-Yadkin’s energy portfolio is made up of renewable energy sources.

North Carolina has experienced a rapid growth of solar energy usage in recent years. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, the state housed less than one megawatt of solar energy in 2007, but by 2019 that number had climbed to 6,152 megawatts. North Carolina is now the third largest state in solar energy usage, with a total number of megawatts behind only California and Texas at first and second place, respectively.

This growth can partially be attributed to the 2007 Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Portfolio Standard act, requiring that all investor-owned utilities in North Carolina meet at least 12.5% of their energy needs through renewable energy resources. North Carolina became the first state to adopt such a law.