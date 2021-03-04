Church fellowship hall taking shape

By Dean Palmer Special to the News

Multiple rooms in the Pilot Mountain First Presbyterian Church sanctuary, left, are being renovated while an effort is being made to preserve the older beauty of the facility. The work is a part of the project to add a large fellowship hall to the building. (Dean Palmer | Special for the News)

<p>Work on the new Pilot Mountain First Presbyterian Church fellowship hall is progressing quickly. Centered in the front of the addition is a stained glass window removed from the church sanctuary to make room for a covered breezeway. (Dean Palmer | Special for the News)</p>

Work on the Pilot Mountain First Presbyterian Church fellowship hall is progressing quickly and, according to Building Committee Chairman Steve Gilbert, the committee is pleased and excited by how the resulting structure is taking shape.

“It’s coming along really well,” Gilbert said. “It’s nearly finished inside. We’re very pleased with both the layout and the construction.”

When complete, Gilbert said, the addition will feature a large, open central area for fellowship. Areas along the side will be available to be partitioned off, allowing for Sunday School classes or meetings. A kitchen area will allow for food preparation and service and bathrooms will be included in the new area.

An enclosed breezeway will provide easy access to the sanctuary. The creation of a breeze entrance into the sanctuary necessitated the removal of one of the stained glass windows that have become a part of the existing structure’s history. In keeping with a desire to integrate the old and the new, however, the window was saved and moved to a prominent location at the front of the fellowship hall when viewed from East Main Street.

The project includes a renovation of the church parking lot, allowing it to connect to both East Main and Needham streets. The lot renovation will allow for a significant increase in the number of vehicles which can be parked. A covered drop-off area, Gilbert said, will allow individuals to move from the parking lot into the sanctuary without the necessity of dealing with any steps.

According to Gilbert, wet weather has impacted the pace of the outside work but plans are still to have the project completed at some point in the spring.

The sanctuary front entrance is also being redone in a way, Gilbert noted, that will allow for much easier handicap access. Other work in the sanctuary building will include renovations to church offices and bathrooms as well as the addition of a nursery and choir rehearsal area.

Gilbert attributed the success of the project to “good architects,” mentioning John Fuller of Fuller Architecture in Mocksville, and “good contractors,” noting that the building is being constructed by Garanco of Pilot Mountain.

First Presbyterian Pastor Travis Milam noted that the building was already generating positive comments from the surrounding community.

“I’m pleased with how it’s coming along,” Milam said. “This will give an update to our church and help us to be more of a presence in our community.”