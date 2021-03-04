All SCC cosmetology pass state tests

DOBSON — Every Surry Community College Cosmetology student taking the North Carolina State Board of Cosmetic Arts exam in 2020 received a passing score during the first time taking the test, according to DL Roope Administrations LLC, the test facilitator.

“The average rate pass rate for the state test is 75.97% for the theory portion and 93.35% for the practical portion,” said Robin Minton, director of cosmetology at the college. “Our instructors work diligently with our students to ensure their success. I’m extremely proud of their accomplishment to have a 100 percent pass rate.”

The cosmetology curriculum is part of the Workforce, Technologies, and Community Education division at Surry. It is designed to provide competency-based knowledge, scientific/artistic principles, and hands-on fundamentals associated with the cosmetology industry. The curriculum provides a simulated salon environment that enables students to develop manipulative skills.

“I am extremely proud of our faculty and students,” Minton said. “This past year was a challenge due to COVID-19. Advanced students had to adjust to online/virtual classrooms to receive hours for program completion. It was incredibly challenging; however, the students and instructors adapted and prevailed. We are grateful to SCC for providing the resources needed during the shutdown.”

Cosmetology coursework includes instruction in all phases of professional imaging, hair design, chemical processes, skin care, nail care, multi-cultural practices, business/computer principles, product knowledge, and other selected topics. Graduates should qualify to sit for the North Carolina State Board of Cosmetic Arts exam. Upon successfully passing the state board exam, graduates will be issued a license. Employment is available in beauty salons and related businesses.

Starting with the fall 2021 semester, SCC will be adding a Nail Tech Program. This Workforce Career Certificate requires the nail technician course, which lasts one semester and equals 320 hours. Graduates should qualify to sit for North Carolina State Board Manicuring exam. Upon successfully passing, graduates will be issued a license. Employment is available in nail salons and related businesses.

For more information, go to www.surry.edu or contact Robin Minton at 336-386-3570 or mintonr@surry.edu. Follow the program on Facebook @surrycosmetology.

Registration for summer and fall classes at Surry Community College begins April 19 for new students.