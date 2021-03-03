Pilot Middle students make lava lamps

March 3, 2021 John Peters II Community, News 0

Cheyenne Goulas smiles while showing off her lava lamp.

<p>Landon Byrd is adding Alka Seltzer to a jar of oil and water to create a lava lamp.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>School Resource Officer Dierik Freed joined the class in making a homemade lava lamp.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>Owen Cunningham concentrates hard on creating his lava lamp.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>Christopher Crouse smile while showing off his lava lamp.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Students at Pilot Mount Middle School recently learned how to make their own lava lamps by dropping Alka Seltzer tablets into water and oil.

”They thoroughly enjoyed this fun science project,” school officials said. While those pictured removed their masks for the photo, they were properly masked during the class time.