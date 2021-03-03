Tommy Jarrell winners announced

Some of the winners of the Tommy Jarrell Youth Competition held over the weekend pose for a group photo. (Surry Arts Council photo)

The Tommy Jarrell Youth Competition was held at the Historic Earle Theatre on Saturday, with 18 individual or ban entries, some in-person and others virtual. While travel is generally down because of COVID-19, entrants to the contest came from as far away as Roanoke, Virginia.

The winners were:

Ages 5-12

Fiddle

First place: Cheyenne Grantham from Boones Mill, Virginia

First place: Hunter Hiatt of State Road

Third place: Shawn Rippel of Pilot Mountain

Third place: Lily Arispe of Mount Airy

Clawhammer Banjo

First place: Wyatt Grantham of Boones Mill

Guitar

First place: Gavin Bush of Mount Airy

First place: Evan Bush of Mount Airy

Third place: Levi Arispe of Mount Airy

Other

First place: Blaine Young, of Roanoke, Virginia, Mandolin

First place: Grantham Band featuring Cheyenne, Wyatt and Gatlynn Grantham, of Boones Mill

Ages 13-18

Fiddle

First place: Victoria Blakey of Tobaccoville

First place: Neely Sizemore of Elkin

Guitar

First place: Darrius Flowers of Pilot Mountain

Dance

First place: Darrius Flowers, of Pilot Mountain, Flatfoot

First place: Candace Noah, of Dobson, Clogging

Bands

First place: Hwy 268 featuring Darrius Flowers of Pilot Mountain and Neely and Natalie Sizemore of Elkin

First place: Blakey Family featuring Victoria and Gabrielle Blakey and Family, of Tobaccoville

Other

First place: Ayden Young, of Roanoke, Bluegrass Banjo

First place: Candace Noah, of Dobson, Bluegrass Banjo

Third place: Natalie Sizemore, of Elkin, Mandolin