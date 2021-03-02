Police reports

March 1, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0

• Firearms and accessories with a total value of $13,090 have been stolen from a vehicle at a local residence, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The crime was discovered on Feb. 23 at the home of Robert Wayne Roach III on Old Greenhill Road, where an unsecured 2019 Ford F-150 pickup was entered, enabling the theft of a 6.5 Creedmoor AR-10 rifle, olive drab green in color; a black Wilson Combat .45-caliber pistol; an Advanced Armament Corp. suppressor; and a Pulsar XP50 scope.

• A 12-foot trailer valued at $5,400 was discovered stolen Thursday from a parking lot near Donna’s Barber Shop on North Renfro Street. The owner of the Homesteader dual-axle trailer with wooden sides is listed as David Hill Builders Inc. on Red Laurel Lane.

• Twelve vehicles were entered at a local automotive business last week after a fence was compromised.

The incident was discovered on the morning of Feb. 22 at King’s Garage on West Pine Street, which is listed as a victim of the crime along with other owners of vehicles targeted including Foothill Ford of Pilot Mountain; Hector Nieto of Coolidge Avenue, Mount Airy; James Gray King of King’s Pond Trail; Gregory Bell, a North Main Street resident;

Also, Christopher K. Karpenko of Brushy Fork Lane; Seal Brothers Contracting on West Pine Street; Jared Michael Lanthier of Old Highway 601; Dovie Hauser King of Locust Grove Road, Westfield; Andy Douglas Reece, Reece Road, Dobson, Daniel Jacob Sincavage of East Bend; and Mechanical Technologies and Solutions, LLC in Winston-Salem.

The vehicles entered included a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, 2012 Jeep Wrangler, 1969 Volkswagen, 2000 Ford Excursion, 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser, 2002 Jaguar, 1999 Jeep Cherokee, 2015 Dodge Ram 4500 truck, 2007 Chevrolet Colorado, 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, 2005 Ford F-350 pickup and 1966 International Scout.

Police reports list only one item stolen, a license tag, number JY2060, from the 2005 Ford F-350 pickup.

• A young Mount Airy man suspected of overdosing was subsequently charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked on Feb. 23. Tanner Scott Butcher, 19, of 153 Antioch Ave., was encountered by city officers during an accident call on West Pine Street near South Franklin Road involving a 2006 Chevrolet 1500 pickup he had been operating.

Butcher was administered Narcan, a medication used to reverse drug-overdose effects, by the Surry County Emergency Medical Service and later consented to a blood draw at Northern Regional Hospital, resulting in the DWI charge. He is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on April 19.

• Stephen Christopher Williams, 53, of Suffolk, Virginia, was jailed under a $28,500 secured bond on Feb.19 on two counts of breaking and entering, an order for arrest for failing to appear in court and true bill indictment on an unspecified matter.

Police found Williams inside the residence of Brenda Susan Ferry on Bank Street, which he had been banned from the day before, leading to the Virginia man also being served with the arrest orders. He is slated for a March 15 appearance in District Court. No property was taken from the home, police records state.

• Property damage was discovered at Granite City Cars, LLC on South Renfro Street on Feb. 18, which involved an unknown party using a chair to cause harm to a 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup including breaking the passenger-door window.

The damage was put at $2,000.