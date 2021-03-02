Next city election eyed for 2022

It’s looking as if local residents who didn’t get enough political thrills from a turbulent 2020 must wait until 2022 for the next election cycle in Mount Airy.
That’s because the wheels are now in motion in legislative channels to move a municipal election that would normally be held in 2021 to the following year.
“I think we are going to try to file it next week and get going from there,” state Rep. Sarah Stevens said Monday of introducing a bill in the N.C. General Assembly to move Mount Airy’s elections from the present odd years to even ones.
Such a shift, which requires state government approval, is resulting from the city council voting unanimously in October 2019 to request action making it a reality. Council members originally sought to have that change go into effect in 2020, but agreed there was insufficient time to do so.
Mount Airy officials have long toyed with the idea of moving city elections from the present off-year system that has been in place for as long as anyone can remember. While all elected offices among the four municipalities in Surry County are non-partisan, this city is the only one where balloting occurs in odd years.
“They’ve hit me up to do this several years in a row,” Stevens, a local attorney whose 90th House District includes Mount Airy and other portions of Surry, said of the move sought by city leaders.
The Republican lawmaker, who as speaker pro tempore is the second-ranking member of the N.C. House of Representatives, says she wanted to make sure that they really do want the change before it was formally pursued by her office.
While Stevens acknowledged that moving the city election to even years is sensible in some respects, some constitutional concerns are looming over the proposal.
This surrounds the fact that Mount Airy citizens have chosen officials to serve for specified four-year terms expiring this year, which would be altered with the shift to 2022.
“You’re adding another year to those people’s terms,” the Surry assembly member said of what could be a sticky constitutional issue. “I’ve got my staff looking at that.”
Under Mount Airy’s staggered election format, three offices normally would be up for grabs in 2021, including two commissioner seats and that of the mayor. These are now held by North Ward Commissioner Jon Cawley and South Ward Commissioner Steve Yokeley, along with one vacated by Mayor David Rowe in October.
All three were re-elected to four year terms in 2017, with Commissioner Ron Niland — who joined the city council in 2019 — now serving as mayor pro tem due to Rowe’s departure for health reasons.
Since Niland is not up for re-election as a commissioner until 2023, he also could run for mayor without affecting his commissioner post, which was the case when Yokeley mounted an unsuccessful bid for mayor in 2015, losing to Rowe. They were vying to fill the unexpired term of Mayor Deborah Cochran, who had resigned.
In discussing a transition to even-year elections, council members have cited several pros and cons.
One plus is that the municipality would save money by combining the city election with those on the national and state levels held in even years, rather than going it alone via the odd-numbered arrangement. And voter turnout for municipal races likely would increase as a result.
However, there also has been concern that Mount Airy’s election would get lost in the shuffle among a lengthy ballot, rather than one focusing on just the municipality.
Another argument for maintaining a separate city election is that it keeps political partisanship out of the equation.
Stevens mentioned Monday the possibility of a shift to an even-year cycle being a precursor to Mount Airy returning to a partisan system that it maintained years ago.
But she said city officials have advised her that they would prefer to see a separate bill on the partisanship issue and just concentrate on the change in election years for now.
Stevens believes this legislation shouldn’t face any hurdles in Raleigh, but pointed to the fact that both bodies in the state Legislature must sign off on the measure.
“I’ve got to work with the Senate.”
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.