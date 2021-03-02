Thomas Stanley

FRIES, VA — Thomas Lee Stanley, age 72, passed away at his home on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. He was born in Surry County, North Carolina, on April 15, 1948, to the late Romas Winfield Stanley and Maybelle Elizabeth Baldwin Stanley. Mr. Stanley was a retired construction worker and of the Baptist Faith. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Walker; brother Larry Stanley and brother-in-law David Lowe. Surviving is his wife, Vickie Vaughn Stanley; daughters Susan Fleming, Jana and Andrew Crotts, Millie Stanley; sons Jason Stanley and his friend, Margie Reinhardt, Benjamin Stanley and Danielle Blevins, Adam and Brandi Stanley; grandchildren, Cassidy and Luke Holyfield, Kylie Fleming, Brayden Stanley and Arabella Stanley; one great-grandchild, Baby Holyfield on the way; sisters and brother-in-law, Linda and Bobby Shumate, Ann Hicks, Betty Lowe, Patricia Butler; sister-in-law Virginia Stanley; and several nieces and nephews; and his fur babies Reese and Ellie . A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, in the chapel of Moody-Davis Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Skyline Memory Garden in Mount Airy. Rev. Dale Bass will conduct the services. His body will lie in state on Wednesday, from 2 p.m. until the time of his service. Due to COVID restrictions, the family requests all attendees wear a mask and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com