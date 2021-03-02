Surry fiddlers event a repeat COVID casualty

DOBSON — For the second-straight year, the spirited sounds of old-time music and sights of listeners/dancers captivated by its rhythmic sensations will be sidelined due to COVID’s continuing hold on an early spring convention in Dobson.
Along with its human casualties, the coronavirus has wielded a death-like grip on public gatherings including the Surry Old-Time Fiddlers Convention, one of the few events of its kind held anywhere.
With COVID-19 having been a factor in that regard for a year now, it is prompting a second cycle of cancellations in early 2020, with the Dobson affair becoming a victim of bad timing.
“So it’s just not going to happen this spring,” convention organizer Buck Buckner said Monday of a popular event held on the campus of Surry Community College which celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2019 B.C. (before coronavirus). It also was cancelled last year as COVID-19 began to take hold, a condition persisting for the foreseeable future.
“We’re just kind of not worrying about it, just because of all the implications with the virus and everything,” Buckner said.
“I’ve not even talked to Dr. Shockley or anything,” Buckner said of contacts with SCC President Dr. David Shockley to coordinate plans for the convention. “I didn’t see any point.”
More than 100 old-time bands and individual musicians typically take part during the Dobson competition held on a Saturday, which kicks off the night before with a square dance featuring well-known groups.
The floor of the college gym usually is filled by dancers for the Friday night performances, with that close proximity not a workable scenario with COVID distancing guidelines.
Another timing-related issue for this year’s planning concerns the fact that the convention normally is held during the first weekend in April. For 2021, this conflicts with the Easter holiday, which Buckner says further fueled the postponement decision.
Convention officials are hoping the situation with the virus will have improved to the point that it can be held later in the year. “We have talked about the possibility of organizing it in the fall,” Buckner said.
Keeping the music going
Buckner, himself an old-time musician, laments the fact that COVID-19 struck at a time when the Dobson fiddlers convention was riding a wave of success and running smoothly.
“It is frustrating,” he said of the way in which an otherwise viable event has been impacted by the virus.
Along with not being staged at all, COVID-19 is dealing an added blow due to the convention existing as a rarity in showcasing old-time music exclusively, unlike most conventions that feature both it and bluegrass. At last report, the Johnson County Old-Time Fiddlers Convention in Laurel Bloomery, Tennessee, was the only such event in the Southeast.
And all this is occurring at a time when the musical form unique to this region has found new audiences.
“We’ve had a lot of young people get involved in the last few years,” said Buckner, who mentioned the presence of old-time music programs in area schools.
“There’s a lot of people moving in the right direction, from my point of view, toward old-time music.”
While organizers don’t have any firm plans for the near future, they hope to keep the convention going — and the music it celebrates — for many years, when COVID is just a bad memory.
“We don’t want to lose it,” Buckner said. “We want to keep it going.”
Mount Airy convention
The outlook is brighter at this point for a similar musical event this year, the Mount Airy Bluegrass and Old-Time Fiddlers Convention at Veterans Memorial Park on West Lebanon Street.
Plans at present call for the convention first held 50 years ago to go on as normal, “COVID permitting,” Judy Joyner — wife of Doug Joyner, park president and local American Legion commander — cautioned Monday.
Judy Joyner said the outlook is for the coronavirus threat to have subsided by late spring when convention time comes, but indicated that this could change if the situation worsens.
The Mount Airy Bluegrass and Old-Time Fiddlers Convention traditionally is staged on the first weekend in June, which this year begins on June 4.
It also was cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus.
